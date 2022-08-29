Take 2 tonight in County Minor Football Championship Final

It’s take two tonight for North Kerry and Mid Kerry in the County Minor Football Championship Final.
They replay at Austin Stack Park in Tralee from 7 one week after extra-time failed to separate the districts.
