Advertisement
Sport

Take 2 for Wyndham Championship

Aug 9, 2024 07:55 By radiokerrysport
Take 2 for Wyndham Championship
Share this article

They’ll try again today to play the first round of the Wyndham Championship.

Tropical Storm Debby forced play to be abandoned yesterday in Greensboro.

Both Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are in the field.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

2 Irish cards today
Advertisement
Wyndham Too Windy As Start Is Delayed Until Tomorrow
Kate O'Connor In 19th Ahead Of Evening Session
Advertisement

Recommended

Wyndham Too Windy As Start Is Delayed Until Tomorrow
Kate O'Connor In 19th Ahead Of Evening Session
West Kerry Cyclist Wins Bronze Medal With Team GB
80% decrease in gorse fires attended by Kerry Fire Service during first six months of year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus