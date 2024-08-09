Take 2 for Wyndham Championship

They’ll try again today to play the first round of the Wyndham Championship.
Tropical Storm Debby forced play to be abandoned yesterday in Greensboro.
Both Shane Lowry and Seamus Power are in the field.
