Tailteann Cup wins for Meath and Laois

Jun 17, 2023 18:06 By radiokerrynews
Meath have beaten Wexford 2-23 to 12 points in their Tailteann Cup quarter-final in Navan.

They join Laois in the last four after they beat Limerick 1-14 to 14 points at the TUS Gaelic Grounds earlier.

