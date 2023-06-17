Tailteann Cup wins for Meath and Laois

Meath have beaten Wexford 2-23 to 12 points in their Tailteann Cup quarter-final in Navan.
They join Laois in the last four after they beat Limerick 1-14 to 14 points at the TUS Gaelic Grounds earlier.
Advertisement
Meath have beaten Wexford 2-23 to 12 points in their Tailteann Cup quarter-final in Navan.
They join Laois in the last four after they beat Limerick 1-14 to 14 points at the TUS Gaelic Grounds earlier.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus