Tadhg Beirne back in training

May 2, 2023 18:05 By radiokerrysport
Munster's Tadhg Beirne is back in training ahead Saturday's URC quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors.

He returns to the set-up after an akle injury.

Munster Defence Coach Denis Leamy

