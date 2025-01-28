T. Nolan CVRT Centre confirmed as title sponsors of Juvenile Classic

Castleisland family-run business T. Nolan CVRT Centre have been confirmed as title sponsors of the Juvenile Classic in Tralee’s Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

It's the opening Classic of the year on the Irish Greyhound Racing calendar, with a total prize fund of €26,000.

The competition will run over 4 nights from Friday 14th February, with the €11,000 overall winner decided in the Final on Friday 7th March.

Greyhound Racing Ireland are delighted to welcome Castleisland family-run business T. Nolan CVRT Centre as title sponsors of the Juvenile Classic, who today signed a two-year agreement for the event in Tralee’s Kingdom Greyhound Stadium.

The T. Nolan CVRT Centre Juvenile Classic is the opening Classic of the year on the Irish Greyhound Racing calendar and will get underway on Friday 14th February in Tralee. Boasting a total prize fund of €26,000, the competition will run over 4 nights with the €11,000 overall winner decided in the Final on Friday 7th March.

The competition, for Juvenile Greyhounds now attracts some of the most promising youngsters with recent winners such as Ballymac Patriot, Wi Can Dream and Singalong Sally becoming household names in the racing world.

Sponsor Tom Nolan and the Nolan family businesses have been strong supporters of Greyhound Racing in Kerry for many years. It was Tom’s parents Tim and Mary who established the business back in 1976, with their children now at the helm today. Tom Nolan, sponsor, said “We’re involved in Greyhounds all our lives, I developed my love for them from my own parents, and we’ve been sponsoring for the last 25 or 30 years. We’re absolutely delighted to be stepping up to sponsor such a prestigious event in the Irish calendar. We’re really looking forward to it and seeing what future stars emerge from it.”

Kieran Casey, Racing Manager at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium, said “We’re delighted to have Tom and the T. Nolan CVRT Centre on board as sponsors and we look forward to working with them over the coming weeks and indeed years. The Juvenile Classic has had some fantastic winners to date and has become a launchpad for promising stars of the sport and we look forward to seeing more start their racing career with us this February.”

The 2025 T. Nolan CRVT Centre Juvenile Classic Final will not only be eagerly followed by Irish sport fans but will be viewed by a global audience with the Final part of this year’s SIS Irish Greyhound Racing coverage. Enthusiasts nationally and internationally will also be able to watch the Final live online via sisracing.tv.

More information on the T. Nolan CVRT Juvenile Classic, and information on restaurant meals and bookings throughout the competition, are available on www.KingdomGreyhoundStadium.ie.