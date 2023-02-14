T-20 World Cup action

There's just one game at the Women's T-20 World Cup in South Africa later.
Australia - who were beaten by Ireland in a warm-up match last week - play Bangladesh.
Play is due to get underway at 5-o'clock Irish time.
