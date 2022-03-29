Sykes could make Ireland debut tonight.

Mark Sykes could make his Republic of Ireland debut tonight.

The Oxford midfielder has been included in the matchday squad for the friendly with Lithuania.

However, there’s no room for St. Mirren’s Connor Ronan.

Kick-off is at 7.45.

====

Conor Coventry captains the Republic of Ireland under-21s for this evening’s Euro qualifier away to Sweden.

Mipo Odubeko starts for his first involvement in nearly three years.

That game is just underway.

===

Ireland’s under-17’s will miss this summer’s European Championships in Israel.

They finished bottom of their elite qualifying group following a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria.

====

The under-19’s will look to end their campaign on a high this evening, as they play Armenia at St. George’s Park.

===

The Ireland women’s under-17’s hopes of qualifying for the European Championships ended with a 4-1 defeat to Iceland in Tallaght today.