Sweden are into the last-eight of the Women's Euros after thrashing Portugal 5-nil last night.

They'll be joined in the quarter-finals by the Netherlands, who finished runners-up in Group C after a 4-1 victory over Switzerland.

France - who will face the Dutch in the next round - take on Iceland, who are hoping to book their spot in the knock-out phase, tonight.

If Iceland lose, the winner of Italy and Belgium would leapfrog them to qualify.