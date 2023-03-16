Swans AFLW sign Irish trio

The Sydney Swans can confirm the signings of promising Irish trio Paris McCarthy, Jennifer Higgins, and Julie O'Sullivan for the upcoming AFLW season.

The three players arrive at the club as elite cross-code athletes, bringing a wealth of experience in Gaelic Football and basketball respectively.

Executive GM of Football - AFLW, Kate Mahony, said she was delighted to welcome their vast array of talents to the red and white.

"We're extremely exciting to welcome Paris, Jennifer and Julie to the Bloods family," Mahony said.

"They are not only outstanding athletes within their respective fields, but have each proven to possess a hard-work ethic and strong desire to succeed.

"They have performed at elite levels, and whether that be at basketball or Gaelic football, they each know what it takes to be a professional athlete.

"Those are qualities that can have a profound impact on the rest of the playing group."

Higgins joins the club having played 13 seasons of senior Gaelic Football with County Roscommon, recording over 130 appearances at senior championship and league level, while also representing Ireland at an underage level in basketball.

Meanwhile, McCarthy, 19, played Division One Basketball for East Tennessee State University on a full scholarship 2022, and has represented Ireland throughout her development years (u16, 18, 20) before earning selection in the 2022 All-Ireland Team.

To add to her impressive athletic resume, she also plays Gaelic football for county, Kerry.

“I am really looking forward to joining the Sydney Swans. I’ve felt really attached the club since my first encounter and it means a lot to me to get this opportunity," McCarthy said.

"I am really excited to learn everything I can about the game, and hope to bring my enthusiasm, professionalism, and everything I have to the Swans this season."

The trio join Chloe Molloy and Lucy McEvoy as new signings for the red and white during the AFLW Priority Signing Period.