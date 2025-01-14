Suspected A-C-L injury for Arsenal striker

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a suspected A-C-L injury.
The striker was forced off during the club's penalty shootout defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday.
