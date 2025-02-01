Super & National Leagues continue today

Utility Trust St Pauls go to Killester today in the Women’s Superleague.

The clash tips off at 4.45.

In the Men’s Superleague Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away to Bright St. Vincent’s from 6.

Both Killarney sides are home at 7.30 in the Men’s National League.

Scotts Lakers play Carrick Cruisers.

Cougars face Portlaoise Panthers.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors play in the Basketball Ireland Women’s Development League this evening, away to Glanmire at 6.30.

Warriors will look to bounce back from defeat to Fr. Mathews in Tralee last weekend.

After three wins in a row and a confident start to their campaign, the Warriors were reined in by a well organised Fr. Mathews side in Tralee last weekend going down by 78-53. Glanmire on the other hand edged out the St. Mary's Castleisland by 55-52 at home in their last outing.

Both sides come into the game with an identical 3 wins and 1 loss record from their four games played but home advantage for Glanmire will be a significant factor this evening.