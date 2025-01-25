Super & National Leagues continue today

Utility Trust St Pauls are at home today in the Women’s Superleague against Brunell.

It’s now on at 4 .15 in the Presentation Gym.

The Men’s Superleague has Flexachem KCYMS hosting Maree at 7.15.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers are away to Titans from 7.

Killarney Cougars are home to Moycullen at 7.30.

Tralee Warriors host Fr.Mathew’s on the double today in the Basketball Ireland Development League, at Mercy Mounthawk.

First up is the Tralee Warriors Womens team that face the Cork outfit on Saturday at 5.00pm. The Warriors come into the game on the back of three wins from three games played to date in the competition. They opened their account by getting the better of Tipperary Knights in an overtime thriller and followed that up with a comfortable home win over Brunell of Cork in Tralee before overcoming local rivals St. Paul's Killarney in Mounthawk.

Following that the Tralee Warriors BIDL Men face Fr. Mathew's in the third game of their campaign with tip off at 7.30pm. They are also unbeaten in both their two games to date, comfortably accounting for Limerick Sport Eagles by 109-74 before easing to an 85-62 win over Mayo Meteors.

With the Warriors Super League team not due to play in Tralee for another three weeks this is an ideal opportunity for basketball fans to catch the two Warriors Development teams in action in one evening.