Flexachem KCYMS host Bright St. Vincent’s at 7.15 this evening in the Men’s Super League.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are at EJ Sligo All-Stars from 7.30.

In Men’s Division One Scotts Lakers Killarney are home to Moycullen at 7.30.

Killarney Cougars are away to Tipp Talons from 6.30.