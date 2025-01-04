Super & National Leagues continue today

There’s a top of the table showdown this evening in the Men’s Super League.

Second placed Garveys Tralee Warriors host leaders Killester at the earlier time of 5 o’clock.

At 7 Flexachem KCYMS face Templeogue at the National Arena.

Men’s Division One has Killarney Cougars home to Joels Dublin Lions from 7.30.

There’s a 7 o’clock tip-off for Scotts Lakers Killarney’s game at Mater Private Malahide.

Tralee Warriors U20s made it four wins from four with a comprehensive 130-76 win over Streete Warrriors in Westmeath.