The Women’s Super League has Utility Trust St Pauls away to Fr Matthews, Cork from 2.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors host Griffith College Éanna tonight in the Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 7.30.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars will be home to Titans from 7:30. At the same time Scotts Lakers host SETU Waterford Vikings.

Tralee Warriors have a 5 o’clock tip-off at home to Mayo Meteors in the Men’s Development League.