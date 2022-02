One of the world's biggest annual sporting events takes place in the US tonight, for the NFL's Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams are the favourites for American football's showpiece with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams, who won it when they were based in St Louis are playing the match at their home stadium - while the Bengals are trying to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time.

Colum Cronin of The Irish NFL Show firstly speaks about the novel pairing in this Superbowl