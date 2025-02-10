Advertisement
Super Bowl glory for Eagles

Feb 10, 2025 08:12 By radiokerrysport
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans overnight.

The win denies the Chiefs a third consecutive victory in American Football's showpiece event.

