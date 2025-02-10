Super Bowl glory for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.
They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans overnight.
The win denies the Chiefs a third consecutive victory in American Football's showpiece event.
