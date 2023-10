Garveys Tralee Warriors host Templeogue today in the Insuremyvan.ie Men’s Super League.

Tip-off is at 5 o’clock.

At 5.30 Flexachem Killorglin are home to Maree.

The Men’s National League sees Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney welcome Titans for a 6.10 tip-off while Killarney Cougars are at Carlow at 3.15.

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney are away to Moy Tolka Rovers from 3 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League.