Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are away today in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League, against Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig from 4.

Flexachem KCYMS host Neptune at 7.15.

In the Men’s National League Scotts Lakers entertain Team NorthWest from 7.30.

Killarney Cougars are at Limerick Sport Eagles at 7.

At 4.30 in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League Utility Trust St Pauls host Limerick Sport Huskies.

