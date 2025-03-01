Sunderland within five points of automatic promotion places

((Bla v Nor, Lee v WBA, Oxf v Cov 1230, Others 1500))

Sunderland have moved to within five points of the automatic promotion places after a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds will be looking to continue their charge towards the title when they host West Brom in one of three 12-thirty kick-offs today.

Advertisement

Victory would take them eight points clear at the top, for a short time at least.

Also at lunchtime, Blackburn take on Norwich, while fellow top six hopefuls Coventry go to Oxford.

Second-placed Sheffield United visit QPR from 3, Middlesbrough meet struggling Derby, Watford make the trip to Stoke, with Portsmouth away at bottom side Luton.