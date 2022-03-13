Advertisement
Sport

Sunday's Local GAA Fixtures Updates

Mar 13, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Sunday's Local GAA Fixtures Updates
There's a change of venue for today's game between Beaufort and Glenbeigh Glencar in Round 6 of the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin.

It's been switched to Glenbeigh for a 2pm start.

Milltown-Castlemaine are at home to Laune Rangers in the day's other game, also at 2.

There are few back-games today in the Frank Doran Safeguard Security East Kerry Senior League.

Listry versus Gneeveguilla is at 2pm in Division 1A and Fossa take on Firies in Division 2 at 1.30.

Today's semi-final between Duagh and Knocknagoshel in the North Kerry Senior Division 2 League Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group Listowel is off.

 

In Round 2 of the County Senior Hurling League, Division 1 - all games have 2pm starts unless stated otherwise

Tralee Parnells take on Crotta O'Neill's in Caherslee

Ballyduff are at home to Abbeydorney

Kilmoyley host Ballyheigue at 15:30

The game between Dr. Crokes and Causeway has been postponed and refixed for Sunday March 20th at 2pm.

 

Minor Football League Division 4A, Round 2

John Mitchels welcome Kerins O'Rahilly's for a 6pm throw-in.

Minor Football League Division 4B

St Michael's-Foilmore are at home to Killarney Legion at 2.

Minor Football League Division 8

Cordal-Scartaglin take on Laune Rangers at 2 in Cordal.

 

Tralee / St Brendan’s Under 13 League Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring

Div 1

Ballymac V Na Gaeil

Div 2

Kerins o Rahilly's V Ardfert

Div 3

John Mitchels B v Austin Stacks

All games are at 4pm.

