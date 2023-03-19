Advertisement
Sport

Sunday's County Senior and Minor Football League Results

Mar 19, 2023 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Sunday's County Senior and Minor Football League Results Sunday's County Senior and Minor Football League Results
Share this article

Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 1

Division 1
Dr Crokes 1-12 Kilcummin 0-12

Dan Kearney reports

Advertisement

Division 2
Currow 0-05 Firies 0-12

Tim Moynihan reports

Advertisement

Kenmare 1-12
St Mary's 0-07

Breda O'Shea reports

Advertisement

Dromid Pearses 0-06 Fossa 4-09
Glenbeigh Glencar 1-09 Beaufort 4-06

Division 3
Reenard v Knocknagoshel - cancelled
Ardfert 2-14 Listry 0-10

Advertisement

Division 4
Keel 1-07 Ballyduff 0-10
Tarbert 1-5 St Senan's 0-4

Division 5 Group A
Laune Rangers B 0-7 Finuge 0-7
Duagh 1-09 Lios Póil 2-09

Division 5 Group B
Gneeveguilla 2-12 Rathmore 1-14

Advertisement

Division 6
Desmond B 2-09 Churchill B 2-09
Kilcummin 5-11 Tousist 2-10
Dr. Crokes 3-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-8

Minor Football League Division 1
Laune Rangers 1-12 Keel/Listry 1-10

Minor Football League Division 2B
Rathmore 0-14 Dr. Crokes 0-6

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus