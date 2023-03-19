Sunday's County Senior and Minor Football League Results

Credit Union County Senior Football League Round 1
Division 1
Dr Crokes 1-12 Kilcummin 0-12
Dan Kearney reports
Division 2
Currow 0-05 Firies 0-12
Tim Moynihan reports
Kenmare 1-12
St Mary's 0-07
Breda O'Shea reports
Dromid Pearses 0-06 Fossa 4-09
Glenbeigh Glencar 1-09 Beaufort 4-06
Division 3
Reenard v Knocknagoshel - cancelled
Ardfert 2-14 Listry 0-10
Division 4
Keel 1-07 Ballyduff 0-10
Tarbert 1-5 St Senan's 0-4
Division 5 Group A
Laune Rangers B 0-7 Finuge 0-7
Duagh 1-09 Lios Póil 2-09
Division 5 Group B
Gneeveguilla 2-12 Rathmore 1-14
Division 6
Desmond B 2-09 Churchill B 2-09
Kilcummin 5-11 Tousist 2-10
Dr. Crokes 3-12 Kerins O'Rahilly's 1-8
Minor Football League Division 1
Laune Rangers 1-12 Keel/Listry 1-10
Minor Football League Division 2B
Rathmore 0-14 Dr. Crokes 0-6