Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Premier A

Tralee Dynamos A 2 Killorglin 1

Goals by Victor Udeze & Shane Lowth

Matthew Roger's motm

Division 3

Emerald Eagles 2-1 Kenmare

EEFC scorer Krystian Weigles x2

SATURDAY MARCH 15th

Girls U16 National Trophy QF

Killarney Celtic 4-2 Maree Oranmore FC

Killarney Celtic scorers: Sadbh O’Halloran x3, Holly Forrest

U13 Girls Premier

Mastergeeha 3-1 Castleisland

Mastergeeha scorers: Lily O'Donoghue x2, Éabha Moynihan

Castleisland scorer: Aoife Reidy

Park 2-2 Killarney Celtic

Park scorers: Caoimhe Field, Own Goal

Killarney Celtic scorers: Niamh O Leary, Olga Kumor

Killarney Athletic 1-0 Killorglin

Killarney Athletic scorer: Erica Maloney

U13 Girls Division 1

Camp 6-0 MEK

Fenit 0-4 Ballyhar

U15 Girls Premier

MEK 4-2 Park

MEK scorer: Izzy Lyons x4

BOYS:

U12 Boys Premier

Castleisland 0-0 Dingle

Iveragh 3-2 Inter Kenmare

Iveragh scorers: Robbie O’Sullivan, Cillian O’Connor, Seamus Hallisey

Inter Kenmare scorer: Alisdair O’Sullivan x2

Mastergeeha 0-6 Killarney Athletic

Killorglin A 0-4 Killarney Celtic A

Killarney Celtic scorers: Dylan McCarthy x2, Josh Buckley, Jamie Downing

U12 Boys Division 1

Killarney Athletic B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos A

Killarney Athletic scorers: Jacob Slowakiewiz x3 slo-kay-wiz

Killarney Celtic B 2-4 Ferry Rangers

Ferry Rangers scorers: Cormac Kelly x3, Tamatea Charlie

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Ardfert 1-0 Listowel Celtic C

Tralee Dynamos B 5-2 Fenit C

Park D 0-6 Dingle B

Dingle scorers: Jamie Murphy, Thomas Foley, Lui O Se, Finn McGearailt, Billy Kavanagh

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Mastergeeha C 2-3 Killarney Celtic C

Mastergeeha scorer: Josh O’Sullivan x2

Killarney Celtic scorer: Cian O'Connell x2, Denis Kennealy

Castleisland B 4-2 Castlemaine

Castleisland scorers; Mikey Brosnan x3, Darragh Coffey

Killorglin B 0-1 MEK B

MEK scorer: Dave McCarthy

U14 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare 1-7 Park

Park scorers: Kian Cronin, Liam Corkery x2 each, Shea Horan, Blake Bowler Dylan McEvoy

Iveragh 3-0 Killarney Celtic

Iveragh scorers: Connor O’Sullivan, Kevin Foster, Aiden Fogarty

Killorglin 0-5 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy x2, Cathal Dennehy, Luke Walsh, Simon Russell

U14 Boys Division 1

Mastergeeha A 1-0 Ballyhar A

Mastergeeha scorer: David Fleming

Inter Kenmare B 0-2 LB Rovers

LB Rovers scorers: Adam Goggin, Adam Burns

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Fenit B 1-3 Castleisland B

Killarney Athletic B 4-0 Park C

Athletic scorers: Artem Dzhandra x3, Kacper Maciol

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Listowel Celtic B 4-1 Killorglin B

Listowel Celtic scorers: Jerry Brick, Mikey Bambury, Enrique Walshe, Dáithí Kelly

Killorglin scorer: Finlay Bloom

Mastergeeha B 0-2 Iveragh B

Killarney Athletic C 0-6 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Culloty x2, Jack Kissane, Eoin Murphy, Jace Flynn, Mark Van Der Merwe

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup Q/F

Castlemaine 0-5 Killarney Celtic A

Killarney Celtic scorers: Luca Mosca x2, Lachlan Scannell, Sean Collins, Kiernan Kelly

Castleisland A 2-1 Park A

Castleisland scorers: Sam McCarthy, Byron Culhane.

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Shield Q/F

Ballyhar 0-3 Iveragh

Mastergeeha B 8-2 Park B

Mastergeeha scorers: Darragh Keane x4, Patrick O’Donoghue x2, Alan O’Leary, Aidan Huggard

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly TROPHY Q/F

LB Rovers 2-1 Killarney Athletic B

LB Rovers scorers: Baldazar Rubi, Evan Murphy

Today:

U12 Boys Premier

Camp A V Listowel Celtic A 12.30am

U16 Boy’s Premier

Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic 2pm

16th MARCH KDL FIXTURES UPDATE 2