Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Premier A
Tralee Dynamos A 2 Killorglin 1
Goals by Victor Udeze & Shane Lowth
Matthew Roger's motm
Division 3
Emerald Eagles 2-1 Kenmare
EEFC scorer Krystian Weigles x2
SATURDAY MARCH 15th
Girls U16 National Trophy QF
Killarney Celtic 4-2 Maree Oranmore FC
Killarney Celtic scorers: Sadbh O’Halloran x3, Holly Forrest
U13 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha 3-1 Castleisland
Mastergeeha scorers: Lily O'Donoghue x2, Éabha Moynihan
Castleisland scorer: Aoife Reidy
Park 2-2 Killarney Celtic
Park scorers: Caoimhe Field, Own Goal
Killarney Celtic scorers: Niamh O Leary, Olga Kumor
Killarney Athletic 1-0 Killorglin
Killarney Athletic scorer: Erica Maloney
U13 Girls Division 1
Camp 6-0 MEK
Fenit 0-4 Ballyhar
U15 Girls Premier
MEK 4-2 Park
MEK scorer: Izzy Lyons x4
BOYS:
U12 Boys Premier
Castleisland 0-0 Dingle
Iveragh 3-2 Inter Kenmare
Iveragh scorers: Robbie O’Sullivan, Cillian O’Connor, Seamus Hallisey
Inter Kenmare scorer: Alisdair O’Sullivan x2
Mastergeeha 0-6 Killarney Athletic
Killorglin A 0-4 Killarney Celtic A
Killarney Celtic scorers: Dylan McCarthy x2, Josh Buckley, Jamie Downing
U12 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos A
Killarney Athletic scorers: Jacob Slowakiewiz x3 slo-kay-wiz
Killarney Celtic B 2-4 Ferry Rangers
Ferry Rangers scorers: Cormac Kelly x3, Tamatea Charlie
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Ardfert 1-0 Listowel Celtic C
Tralee Dynamos B 5-2 Fenit C
Park D 0-6 Dingle B
Dingle scorers: Jamie Murphy, Thomas Foley, Lui O Se, Finn McGearailt, Billy Kavanagh
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha C 2-3 Killarney Celtic C
Mastergeeha scorer: Josh O’Sullivan x2
Killarney Celtic scorer: Cian O'Connell x2, Denis Kennealy
Castleisland B 4-2 Castlemaine
Castleisland scorers; Mikey Brosnan x3, Darragh Coffey
Killorglin B 0-1 MEK B
MEK scorer: Dave McCarthy
U14 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 1-7 Park
Park scorers: Kian Cronin, Liam Corkery x2 each, Shea Horan, Blake Bowler Dylan McEvoy
Iveragh 3-0 Killarney Celtic
Iveragh scorers: Connor O’Sullivan, Kevin Foster, Aiden Fogarty
Killorglin 0-5 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy x2, Cathal Dennehy, Luke Walsh, Simon Russell
U14 Boys Division 1
Mastergeeha A 1-0 Ballyhar A
Mastergeeha scorer: David Fleming
Inter Kenmare B 0-2 LB Rovers
LB Rovers scorers: Adam Goggin, Adam Burns
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Fenit B 1-3 Castleisland B
Killarney Athletic B 4-0 Park C
Athletic scorers: Artem Dzhandra x3, Kacper Maciol
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Listowel Celtic B 4-1 Killorglin B
Listowel Celtic scorers: Jerry Brick, Mikey Bambury, Enrique Walshe, Dáithí Kelly
Killorglin scorer: Finlay Bloom
Mastergeeha B 0-2 Iveragh B
Killarney Athletic C 0-6 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Culloty x2, Jack Kissane, Eoin Murphy, Jace Flynn, Mark Van Der Merwe
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup Q/F
Castlemaine 0-5 Killarney Celtic A
Killarney Celtic scorers: Luca Mosca x2, Lachlan Scannell, Sean Collins, Kiernan Kelly
Castleisland A 2-1 Park A
Castleisland scorers: Sam McCarthy, Byron Culhane.
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Shield Q/F
Ballyhar 0-3 Iveragh
Mastergeeha B 8-2 Park B
Mastergeeha scorers: Darragh Keane x4, Patrick O’Donoghue x2, Alan O’Leary, Aidan Huggard
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly TROPHY Q/F
LB Rovers 2-1 Killarney Athletic B
LB Rovers scorers: Baldazar Rubi, Evan Murphy
Today:
U12 Boys Premier
Camp A V Listowel Celtic A 12.30am
U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic 2pm