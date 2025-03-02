Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

GIRLS:
U13 Girls Premier
Castleisland 4-2 Park
Castleisland scorers: Bella Clifford x2, Aoife Reidy, Katie Reidy
Park scorers: Saoirse Moynihan, Caoimhe Field
Killarney Athletic 2-1 Dingle
Killarney Athletic scorers: Leah Heinemann, Erica Maloney .
DBR scorer Niamh Ni Sé
Killorglin 0-1 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorer: Matilda O’Donnell
U13 Girls Division 1
Ballyhar 3-0 Camp
LB Rovers 4-0 MEK
LB Rovers scorers: Kitty Dineen, Lily Quinlan, Ruby Boyle
Fenit 0-3 Tralee Dynamos
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Mia Healy, Faith Breen, Ave Byrne
U15 Girls Premier
Camp 1-2 Park
Killarney Athletic 1-1 MEK
Killarney Athletic scorer: Ella Crowley
MEK scorer: Izzy Lyons
BOYS:
U12 Boys National Cup Last 16
St. Brendan’s Park 2-0 Mullingar Athletic Lions
Park scorer: Tadhg Gilligan x2
U13 Boys National Cup Last 16
Corinthian Boys 4-1 Dingle
Dingle scorer: TJ O hAinfein
U13 Boys National Trophy Last 16
Ringmahon Rangers 0-1 Iveragh
U14 Boys National Trophy Last 16
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Leixlip United
U15 Boys National Trophy Last 16
Rock Celtic 1-1 St. Brendan’s Park AET (Park won 4-3 on penalties)
Park scorer: Fionn Hannon
U12 Boys Premier
Killorglin 0-2 Killarney Athletic
Castleisland 2-3 Mastergeeha
Castleisland scorers: Conor Mangan, Aaron O Sullivan
Mastergeeha scorers: Matthew O’Riordan x2, Ronan Casey
Inter Kenmare 1-3 Killarney Celtic
Inter Kenmare scorer: Timmy O’Sullivan
Killarney Celtic scorers: Jamie Downing, Dylan McCarthy, Jake Scannell
Listowel Celtic 1-1 Fenit A
Listowel scorer: Bradley Enright
U12 Boys Division 1
LB Rovers A 2-1 Listowel Celtic B
LB Rovers scorers: Darragh Walsh O’Boyle x2
Killarney Athletic B 0-2 Fenit B
Fenit scorers: Josh Duffy, Luke McCann
Killarney Celtic B 0-1 Park B
MEK A 0-1 Ferry Rangers
Ferry Rangers scorer: Cormac Kelly
Tralee Dynamos A 3-3 Park C
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Adam Quill x2, Cuan O’Connell
Park scorers: Darragh Counihan, Iarlaith Clifford, Rory Kelliher
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
LB Rovers B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B
LB Rovers scorers: Tommy Houlihan x2, Anlon O’Brien
Park D 2-2 Ardfert
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Castleisland B 1-0 Killarney Celtic C
Castleisland scorer: James Brosnan
MEK B 2-2 Killarney Athletic C
Killorglin B 2-2 Castlemaine
Killorglin B scorers: Josh Sweeney, Rory O’Brien
Castlemaine scorers: Kieran Sheehan x2
U14 Boys Division 1
Ballyhar A 0-2 Mastergeeha A
Mastergeeha scorers: Killian Moynihan, David O'Mahony
Fenit 0-4 Camp
Camp scorers: Conor Kiely, TJ Flahive, Ethan Harrington, Odhran Moynihan
Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos A
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Listowel C 2-1 Castleisland B
Killarney Athletic B 1-1 Dingle A
Killarney Athletic scorer: Malachy Audley
Dingle scorer: Tommy Ferris
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Killarney Athletic C 0-6 Listowel Celtic B
Mastergeeha B 3-3 Milltown
Mastergeeha scorers: Dylan o Connor Tyler Linehan Adam Warren
Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke x2, Tristan Cryan
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1
Ballyhar A 1-7 Killarney Athletic A
Ballyhar scorer: Brendan Allman
Killarney Athletic scorer: Leo Allen x 4, Alex Doolan, Donnacha Vaughan , Jack Fleming
Listowel Celtic A 0-6 Killorglin A
Killorglin scorers: Sean Doherty, Darragh O Sullivan, Hugh O'Sullivan, Kieran Patton, Michael Culhane, Henry Whittleton
Camp A 3-3 Tralee Dynamos A AET ( Camp won 8-7 on pens)
Camp scorers: Tadgh O’Donoghue x2, Jack Doyle
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Trophy Q/F
Iveragh B 2-1 Tralee Dynamos B
U16 Boys Division 2
Ballyheigue 2-1 Inter Kenmare B
SUNDAY MARCH 2nd
U16 Girls National Trophy Last 16
Leeside United v Killarney Celtic 4pm
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Prelim Round
Killarney Athletic 3 v Listowel Celtic 0 w/o
U15 Girls Premier
Dingle v Fenit 2pm
U16 Boys National Cup Last 16
Leixlip United v Mastergeeeha 4pm
U14 Boys Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 5.30pm
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Park C v LB Rovers B 4pm
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1
Park B v Castlemaine 7.15pm