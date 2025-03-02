Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 2, 2025 10:44 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

GIRLS:

U13 Girls Premier

Castleisland 4-2 Park

Advertisement

Castleisland scorers: Bella Clifford x2, Aoife Reidy, Katie Reidy

Park scorers: Saoirse Moynihan, Caoimhe Field

Killarney Athletic 2-1 Dingle

Advertisement

Killarney Athletic scorers: Leah Heinemann, Erica Maloney .

DBR scorer Niamh Ni Sé

Killorglin 0-1 Listowel Celtic

Advertisement

Listowel Celtic scorer: Matilda O’Donnell

U13 Girls Division 1

Ballyhar 3-0 Camp

Advertisement

LB Rovers 4-0 MEK

LB Rovers scorers: Kitty Dineen, Lily Quinlan, Ruby Boyle

Fenit 0-3 Tralee Dynamos

Advertisement

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Mia Healy, Faith Breen, Ave Byrne

U15 Girls Premier

Camp 1-2 Park

Killarney Athletic 1-1 MEK

Killarney Athletic scorer: Ella Crowley

MEK scorer: Izzy Lyons

BOYS:

U12 Boys National Cup Last 16

St. Brendan’s Park 2-0 Mullingar Athletic Lions

Park scorer: Tadhg Gilligan x2

U13 Boys National Cup Last 16

Corinthian Boys 4-1 Dingle

Dingle scorer: TJ O hAinfein

U13 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Ringmahon Rangers 0-1 Iveragh

U14 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Listowel Celtic 0-2 Leixlip United

U15 Boys National Trophy Last 16

Rock Celtic 1-1 St. Brendan’s Park AET (Park won 4-3 on penalties)

Park scorer: Fionn Hannon

U12 Boys Premier

Killorglin 0-2 Killarney Athletic

Castleisland 2-3 Mastergeeha

Castleisland scorers: Conor Mangan, Aaron O Sullivan

Mastergeeha scorers: Matthew O’Riordan x2, Ronan Casey

Inter Kenmare 1-3 Killarney Celtic

Inter Kenmare scorer: Timmy O’Sullivan

Killarney Celtic scorers: Jamie Downing, Dylan McCarthy, Jake Scannell

Listowel Celtic 1-1 Fenit A

Listowel scorer: Bradley Enright

U12 Boys Division 1

LB Rovers A 2-1 Listowel Celtic B

LB Rovers scorers: Darragh Walsh O’Boyle x2

Killarney Athletic B 0-2 Fenit B

Fenit scorers: Josh Duffy, Luke McCann

Killarney Celtic B 0-1 Park B

MEK A 0-1 Ferry Rangers

Ferry Rangers scorer: Cormac Kelly

Tralee Dynamos A 3-3 Park C

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Adam Quill x2, Cuan O’Connell

Park scorers: Darragh Counihan, Iarlaith Clifford, Rory Kelliher

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

LB Rovers B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B

LB Rovers scorers: Tommy Houlihan x2, Anlon O’Brien

Park D 2-2 Ardfert

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Castleisland B 1-0 Killarney Celtic C

Castleisland scorer: James Brosnan

MEK B 2-2 Killarney Athletic C

Killorglin B 2-2 Castlemaine

Killorglin B scorers: Josh Sweeney, Rory O’Brien

Castlemaine scorers: Kieran Sheehan x2

U14 Boys Division 1

Ballyhar A 0-2 Mastergeeha A

Mastergeeha scorers: Killian Moynihan, David O'Mahony

Fenit 0-4 Camp

Camp scorers: Conor Kiely, TJ Flahive, Ethan Harrington, Odhran Moynihan

Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos A

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Listowel C 2-1 Castleisland B

Killarney Athletic B 1-1 Dingle A

Killarney Athletic scorer: Malachy Audley

Dingle scorer: Tommy Ferris

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C 0-6 Listowel Celtic B

Mastergeeha B 3-3 Milltown

Mastergeeha scorers: Dylan o Connor Tyler Linehan Adam Warren

Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke x2, Tristan Cryan

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1

Ballyhar A 1-7 Killarney Athletic A

Ballyhar scorer: Brendan Allman

Killarney Athletic scorer: Leo Allen x 4, Alex Doolan, Donnacha Vaughan , Jack Fleming

Listowel Celtic A 0-6 Killorglin A

Killorglin scorers: Sean Doherty, Darragh O Sullivan, Hugh O'Sullivan, Kieran Patton, Michael Culhane, Henry Whittleton

Camp A 3-3 Tralee Dynamos A AET ( Camp won 8-7 on pens)

Camp scorers: Tadgh O’Donoghue x2, Jack Doyle

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Trophy Q/F

Iveragh B 2-1 Tralee Dynamos B

U16 Boys Division 2

Ballyheigue 2-1 Inter Kenmare B

SUNDAY MARCH 2nd

U16 Girls National Trophy Last 16
Leeside United v Killarney Celtic 4pm

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Prelim Round
Killarney Athletic 3 v Listowel Celtic 0 w/o

U15 Girls Premier
Dingle v Fenit 2pm

U16 Boys National Cup Last 16
Leixlip United v Mastergeeeha 4pm

U14 Boys Division 1
Park B v LB Rovers A 5.30pm

U14 Boys Division 2 North
Park C v LB Rovers B 4pm

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Cup/Shield Round 1
Park B v Castlemaine 7.15pm

2ND MARCH 2025 KDL FIXTURES UPDATE

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Mayo clash for Kingdom today
Advertisement
Kerry underage sides play today
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Advertisement

Recommended

Mayo clash for Kingdom today
Kerry underage sides play today
Lowry 7 off lead
Sport

Lowry 7 off lead

Mar 2, 2025 11:13
Mounthawk exit Hogan Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus