Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killarney Celtic 2 Killorglin 2
Division 2
Corinthians 1-4 Ballyheigue
Corinthians scorer- Jesse O'Sullivan
U12 Girls National Cup Last 16
Mucklagh 4-1 St. Brendan’s Park AET
U14 Girls National Cup Last 16
Cregmore Claregalway 5-0 MEK Galaxy
U12 Girls North
Castleisland 1-0 LB Rovers
Castleisland scorer: Ava McCarthy
Fenit 4-2 Tralee Dynamos
Fenit scorers: Fiadh McElligott x2, Siun O’Donnell, Sadbh O’Donnell
U12 Girls South
Inter Kenmare A 0-1 Killorglin
Killorglin scorer: Chloe O’Sullivan
Mastergeeha 5-1 Killarney Athletic B
Mastergeeha scorers: Aine Herlihy, Mia O'Doherty x2 each, Lily O'Donoghue
Killarney Athletic scorer: Abbey O Leary
MEK 1-2 Inter Kenmare B
Inter Kenmare scorers: Fallon O’Shea, Laoisa Smyth
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Preliminary Round
Fenit 5-6 LB Rovers AET
LB scorer: Eilidh Cregan x6
Iveragh 0-3 Tralee Dynamos
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Tia Falvey, Leah Duffin, Lucy Wynne
Camp 3-3 Mastergeeha AET (Camp won 4-2 on pens)
Mastergeeha scorers: Lily O’Leary x2, Shauna O’Riordan
Dingle 1-7 Inter Kenmare
Dingle scorer: Hannah Farrell
BOYS
Interleague: All Ireland Semi Final
Cavan/Monaghan 1-5 Kerry U14 Boys
Kerry scorers: Kian Cronin, Joe Joy x2 each, Killian O'Sullivan
U13 Boys Premier
Park 4-1 Listowel Celtic
Park scores: Max Fitzgibbon, William Duggan, Luke Power, Dean McElligott
Listowel Celtic scorer: Aidan Lynch
Killarney Celtic 0-1 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Athletic scorer: Sean Quill
Castleisland A 2-0 Fenit A
Castleisland scorers: Liam Quirke, Aaron O’Sullivan
U13 Boys Division 1
Park B 5-2 Killarney Athletic B
Park scorers: Tadhg Gilligan x4, Shovick Reza
Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean O’Connor, Trey Hurley
LB Rovers 2-7 Inter Kenmare
LB scorers: Michael Pierce, Aidan Spillane
Inter Kenmare scorers: Shay O’Connor, Sean Moriarty x2 each, Oisin Gavin, Ben Leonard, Alistair O Sullivan
U13 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 3-4 Mastergeeha B
Killorglin scorers: Mathew Cahill, Luke Costello, Oisin Teahan
Mastergeeha scorers: Karl Thompson x2, Aodan Fitzgerald, Matthew O'Riordan
Inter Kenmare B 2-6 Killarney Celtic C
Inter Kenmare scorers: Odhran O’Leary, Daniel Oshimade
Killarney Celtic scorers: Ritchie Ivan x2, Josh Buckley, Jake Scannell, Noah Keogh, Max Opela
Iveragh B 1-3 Killorglin C
Killorglin scorers: Dylan Williams, Lorcan Doyle, Joshua Donoghue
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Fenit B 1-4 Tralee Dynamos B
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Fionn Smith x3, Lucas Browne
Mastergeeha A 1-5 Castleisland B
Mastergeeha scorer: Gavin Monaghan
Castleisland scorer: Yevheni Mamontov x5
Ballyhar B 1-1 Park C
LB Rovers B 3-0 Ballyheigue w/o
U15 Boys Premier
Park 1-2 Ballyhar Dynamos
Park scorer: Noah Reidy
Ballyhar scorer: Ryan Quilter x2
Mastergeeha 5-1 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha scorers: Darragh Keane x3, Patrick O’Donoghue x2
U15 Boys Division 1
Fenit A 1-1 Listowel Celtic A
Fenit scorer: Adam Duffy
U15 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1-0 Mastergeeha B
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Cian Fitzgerald
Killarney Athletic B 3-0 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Athletic scorer: James Marshall x2, Rob Murphy
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Shield/Trophy Round 1
Mastergeeha C 3-3 Park B AET (Park won 8-7 on penalties)
Mastergeeha scorer: Mark Fleming x3
Today:
U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Preliminary Round
Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic 3pm-OFF
U15 Boys National Cup Last 16
Aisling Annacotty v Killarney Celtic, 4.30pm
U13 Boys John Joe Naughton Shield/Trophy Round
Dingle B v Killarney Celtic, 11.30am
U15 Boys Division 1
Castleisland v MEK 11am