Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 23, 2025 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese Premier A
Killarney Celtic 2 Killorglin 2

Division 2
Corinthians 1-4 Ballyheigue
Corinthians scorer- Jesse O'Sullivan

U12 Girls National Cup Last 16

Mucklagh 4-1 St. Brendan’s Park AET

U14 Girls National Cup Last 16

Cregmore Claregalway 5-0 MEK Galaxy

U12 Girls North

Castleisland 1-0 LB Rovers

Castleisland scorer: Ava McCarthy

Fenit 4-2 Tralee Dynamos

Fenit scorers: Fiadh McElligott x2, Siun O’Donnell, Sadbh O’Donnell

U12 Girls South

Inter Kenmare A 0-1 Killorglin

Killorglin scorer: Chloe O’Sullivan

Mastergeeha 5-1 Killarney Athletic B

Mastergeeha scorers: Aine Herlihy, Mia O'Doherty x2 each, Lily O'Donoghue

Killarney Athletic scorer: Abbey O Leary

MEK 1-2 Inter Kenmare B

Inter Kenmare scorers: Fallon O’Shea, Laoisa Smyth

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Preliminary Round

Fenit 5-6 LB Rovers AET

LB scorer: Eilidh Cregan x6

Iveragh 0-3 Tralee Dynamos

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Tia Falvey, Leah Duffin, Lucy Wynne

Camp 3-3 Mastergeeha AET (Camp won 4-2 on pens)

Mastergeeha scorers: Lily O’Leary x2, Shauna O’Riordan

Dingle 1-7 Inter Kenmare

Dingle scorer: Hannah Farrell

BOYS

Interleague: All Ireland Semi Final

Cavan/Monaghan 1-5 Kerry U14 Boys

Kerry scorers: Kian Cronin, Joe Joy x2 each, Killian O'Sullivan

U13 Boys Premier

Park 4-1 Listowel Celtic

Park scores: Max Fitzgibbon, William Duggan, Luke Power, Dean McElligott

Listowel Celtic scorer: Aidan Lynch

Killarney Celtic 0-1 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Athletic scorer: Sean Quill

Castleisland A 2-0 Fenit A

Castleisland scorers: Liam Quirke, Aaron O’Sullivan

U13 Boys Division 1

Park B 5-2 Killarney Athletic B

Park scorers: Tadhg Gilligan x4, Shovick Reza

Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean O’Connor, Trey Hurley

LB Rovers 2-7 Inter Kenmare

LB scorers: Michael Pierce, Aidan Spillane

Inter Kenmare scorers: Shay O’Connor, Sean Moriarty x2 each, Oisin Gavin, Ben Leonard, Alistair O Sullivan

U13 Boys Division 2 (South)

Killorglin B 3-4 Mastergeeha B

Killorglin scorers: Mathew Cahill, Luke Costello, Oisin Teahan

Mastergeeha scorers: Karl Thompson x2, Aodan Fitzgerald, Matthew O'Riordan

Inter Kenmare B 2-6 Killarney Celtic C

Inter Kenmare scorers: Odhran O’Leary, Daniel Oshimade

Killarney Celtic scorers: Ritchie Ivan x2, Josh Buckley, Jake Scannell, Noah Keogh, Max Opela

Iveragh B 1-3 Killorglin C

Killorglin scorers: Dylan Williams, Lorcan Doyle, Joshua Donoghue

U13 Boys Division 2 (North)

Fenit B 1-4 Tralee Dynamos B

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Fionn Smith x3, Lucas Browne

Mastergeeha A 1-5 Castleisland B

Mastergeeha scorer: Gavin Monaghan

Castleisland scorer: Yevheni Mamontov x5

Ballyhar B 1-1 Park C

LB Rovers B 3-0 Ballyheigue w/o

U15 Boys Premier

Park 1-2 Ballyhar Dynamos

Park scorer: Noah Reidy

Ballyhar scorer: Ryan Quilter x2

Mastergeeha 5-1 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha scorers: Darragh Keane x3, Patrick O’Donoghue x2

U15 Boys Division 1

Fenit A 1-1 Listowel Celtic A

Fenit scorer: Adam Duffy

U15 Boys Division 2

Tralee Dynamos B 1-0 Mastergeeha B

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Cian Fitzgerald

Killarney Athletic B 3-0 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Athletic scorer: James Marshall x2, Rob Murphy

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Shield/Trophy Round 1

Mastergeeha C 3-3 Park B AET (Park won 8-7 on penalties)

Mastergeeha scorer: Mark Fleming x3

Today:

U14 Eve O’ Callaghan Memorial Cup Preliminary Round

Listowel Celtic v Killarney Athletic 3pm-OFF

U15 Boys National Cup Last 16

Aisling Annacotty v Killarney Celtic, 4.30pm

U13 Boys John Joe Naughton Shield/Trophy Round

Dingle B v Killarney Celtic, 11.30am

U15 Boys Division 1

Castleisland v MEK 11am

23RD FEBRUARY 2025 KDL FIXTURES

