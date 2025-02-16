Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

GIRLS:
U16 Girls National Trophy Last 32
Inter Kenmare 1-3 All Blacks FC
U13 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha 3-0 Park
Mastergeeha scorers: Kaitlin O’Riordan, Eabha Moynihan, Aoibhinn O’Leary
Castleisland 4-1 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorer: Katelyn Joy
U13 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers 1-3 Ballyhar
LB Rovers scorer: Grainne Maher
Tralee Dynamos 3-1 Camp
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Izzi Royle, Lucy Wynne, Leah Duffin
MEK 0-3 Fenit w/o
Boys:
U12 Boys National Trophy Last 32
St. Brendan’s Park D2 2-3 Ballinroad FC
U14 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Caherdavin Celtic 6-0 Mastergeeha
U12 Boys Premier
Dingle 1-0 Mastergeeha A
Dingle scorer: Noah Eadie
Castleisland 1-2 Iveragh
Castleisland scorer: Padraig Flynn
Killarney Athletic 7-1 Camp
Killorglin 1-5 Listowel
Listowel Celtic scorers: Sean Kissane x2, Peter Hayes, Jamie Doyle, Mark Mulvihill
U12 Boys Division 1
Park B 0-5 Ballyhar A
Ballyhar scorers: Fabian Mrotek x2, Sean Evans, Jack Sheehy, Jack Cooper
Killarney Athletic B 2-0 MEK
Killarney Athletic scorers: Daithi Coughlan, Jacob Slowakiewiz
Camp B 0-6 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Murphy, Conor Bartlett, Erik McGrath, Darragh Carey, Makysm Opala, Luke McMahon
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Castleisland C 0-3 LB Rovers B
LB Rovers scorers: Tadhg O Rourke Stack x2, Anlon O Brien
Tralee Dynamos B 3-3 Park D
Fenit C 0-6 Dingle B
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Castlemaine 2-0 Killarney Athletic B
Castlemaine scorer: Kieran Sheehan x2
Mastergeeha C 2-1 Castleisland B
Mastergeeha scorers: Oliver Stazhoiwak x2
Castleisland scorer: Jaden Roche
Killarney Celtic C 3-3 MEK B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Jack Enright, Dwayne Koeller, Cian O’Connell.
MEK scorers: Mally Spillane, Ryan Ferris, Paddy Quirke
U14 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare A 3-4 Killorglin A
Killorglin scorers: Luke Clifford, Cian McGillycuddy, Daithi O’Sullivan, Mikey Cooper
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean Quill, Max Moynihan
Park 5-0 Killarney Celtic
Park scorers: Blake Bowle x2, Daniel Diggins, Kypras Mocus, Blake Bowler
U14 Boys Division 1
Ballyhar A 1-1 Fenit A
Park B 3-0 Inter Kenmare B w/o
Tralee Dynamos A 0-1 LB Rovers
LB Rovers scorer: Adam Goggin
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Dingle A 6-0 Park C
Dingle scorers: Sean O hAinfein x3, Donal Flannery, Oisin Madeley, Liam O Se
Killarney Athletic B 3-0 Fenit B
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Killarney Athletic C 0-1 Iveragh B
Killorglin B 1-0 Milltown
Killorglin scorer: Lucas McCarthy
Mastergeeha B 1-5 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Jack Kissane, Eoin Murphy x2 each, OG
Mastergeeha scorer: Adam Warren
U16 Boys Premier
Park 1-0 Tralee Dynamos
Park scorer: Rian McEvoy
Mastergeeha 2-1 Inter Kenmare
Mastergeeha scorers: Cillian Moynihan, Daniel Buckley
Inter Kenmare scorer: Noel O’Neill
U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Prelim Round
Killarney Celtic B 1-3 MEK A
Killarney Celtic scorer: Tobias Iheme
MEK scorers: Cade Jameson x2, Oisin Walsh
Killarney Athletic B 1-3 Ballyhar A
Killarney Athletic scorer: Brendan McHugh
Ballyhar scorers: Conor Edwards, Ryan Quilter, Dylan Fitzgerald
Tralee Dynamos B 1-4 Castleisland
Castleisland scorers: Aaron McCarthy x2, Sam McCarthy, Graham West
Castlemaine 5-3 Iveragh B
Castlemaine scorers: Evan McKenna x2, Cillian Casey, Donagh Lenihan, Charlie O'Neill.
LB Rovers 1-4 Mastergeeha B
LB Rovers scorer: Cathal Daly
Mastergeeha scorer: Darragh Keane x4
SUNDAY
Inter League
All Ireland Semi Final:
Kerry U14 Girls v South Belfast, Park, 12pm
All Ireland Quarter Final:
Kerry U16 Boys v South Belfast, Park, 2pm
U15 Girls Premier
Fenit v Castleisland 2pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers A v Park C (Ballyduff Grass) 2pm
Ferry Rangers v Listowel Celtic B 11am