Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 16, 2025 09:50 By radiokerrysport
GIRLS:

U16 Girls National Trophy Last 32

Inter Kenmare 1-3 All Blacks FC

U13 Girls Premier

Mastergeeha 3-0 Park

Mastergeeha scorers: Kaitlin O’Riordan, Eabha Moynihan, Aoibhinn O’Leary

Castleisland 4-1 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorer: Katelyn Joy

U13 Girls Division 1

LB Rovers 1-3 Ballyhar

LB Rovers scorer: Grainne Maher

Tralee Dynamos 3-1 Camp

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Izzi Royle, Lucy Wynne, Leah Duffin

MEK 0-3 Fenit w/o

Boys:

U12 Boys National Trophy Last 32

St. Brendan’s Park D2 2-3 Ballinroad FC

U14 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Caherdavin Celtic 6-0 Mastergeeha

U12 Boys Premier

Dingle 1-0 Mastergeeha A

Dingle scorer: Noah Eadie

Castleisland 1-2 Iveragh

Castleisland scorer: Padraig Flynn

Killarney Athletic 7-1 Camp

Killorglin 1-5 Listowel

Listowel Celtic scorers: Sean Kissane x2, Peter Hayes, Jamie Doyle, Mark Mulvihill

U12 Boys Division 1

Park B 0-5 Ballyhar A

Ballyhar scorers: Fabian Mrotek x2, Sean Evans, Jack Sheehy, Jack Cooper

Killarney Athletic B 2-0 MEK

Killarney Athletic scorers: Daithi Coughlan, Jacob Slowakiewiz

Camp B 0-6 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Murphy, Conor Bartlett, Erik McGrath, Darragh Carey, Makysm Opala, Luke McMahon

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Castleisland C 0-3 LB Rovers B

LB Rovers scorers: Tadhg O Rourke Stack x2, Anlon O Brien

Tralee Dynamos B 3-3 Park D

Fenit C 0-6 Dingle B

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Castlemaine 2-0 Killarney Athletic B

Castlemaine scorer: Kieran Sheehan x2

Mastergeeha C 2-1 Castleisland B

Mastergeeha scorers: Oliver Stazhoiwak x2

Castleisland scorer: Jaden Roche

Killarney Celtic C 3-3 MEK B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Jack Enright, Dwayne Koeller, Cian O’Connell.

MEK scorers: Mally Spillane, Ryan Ferris, Paddy Quirke

U14 Boys Premier

Inter Kenmare A 3-4 Killorglin A

Killorglin scorers: Luke Clifford, Cian McGillycuddy, Daithi O’Sullivan, Mikey Cooper

Listowel Celtic 0-2 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean Quill, Max Moynihan

Park 5-0 Killarney Celtic

Park scorers: Blake Bowle x2, Daniel Diggins, Kypras Mocus, Blake Bowler

U14 Boys Division 1

Ballyhar A 1-1 Fenit A

Park B 3-0 Inter Kenmare B w/o

Tralee Dynamos A 0-1 LB Rovers

LB Rovers scorer: Adam Goggin

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Dingle A 6-0 Park C

Dingle scorers: Sean O hAinfein x3, Donal Flannery, Oisin Madeley, Liam O Se

Killarney Athletic B 3-0 Fenit B

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Killarney Athletic C 0-1 Iveragh B

Killorglin B 1-0 Milltown

Killorglin scorer: Lucas McCarthy

Mastergeeha B 1-5 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Jack Kissane, Eoin Murphy x2 each, OG

Mastergeeha scorer: Adam Warren

U16 Boys Premier

Park 1-0 Tralee Dynamos

Park scorer: Rian McEvoy

Mastergeeha 2-1 Inter Kenmare

Mastergeeha scorers: Cillian Moynihan, Daniel Buckley

Inter Kenmare scorer: Noel O’Neill

U16 Boys Tucker Kelly Prelim Round

Killarney Celtic B 1-3 MEK A

Killarney Celtic scorer: Tobias Iheme

MEK scorers: Cade Jameson x2, Oisin Walsh

Killarney Athletic B 1-3 Ballyhar A

Killarney Athletic scorer: Brendan McHugh

Ballyhar scorers: Conor Edwards, Ryan Quilter, Dylan Fitzgerald

Tralee Dynamos B 1-4 Castleisland

Castleisland scorers: Aaron McCarthy x2, Sam McCarthy, Graham West

Castlemaine 5-3 Iveragh B

Castlemaine scorers: Evan McKenna x2, Cillian Casey, Donagh Lenihan, Charlie O'Neill.

LB Rovers 1-4 Mastergeeha B

LB Rovers scorer: Cathal Daly

Mastergeeha scorer: Darragh Keane x4

SUNDAY

Inter League

All Ireland Semi Final:

Kerry U14 Girls v South Belfast, Park, 12pm

All Ireland Quarter Final:

Kerry U16 Boys v South Belfast, Park, 2pm

U15 Girls Premier
Fenit v Castleisland 2pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
LB Rovers A v Park C (Ballyduff Grass) 2pm
Ferry Rangers v Listowel Celtic B 11am

16TH FEBRUARY UPDATE 2025 KDL FIXTURES

