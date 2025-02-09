Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 9, 2025 10:16 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL

Premier A
Killarney Celtic 9-3 St. Brendan’s Park
Celtic Goal scorers:
Sean Lovett x3
Brendan Falvey x3
Kalvin O’Sullivan
Matt Keane
Blake Bolster

Premier B

Castlegregory Celtic 5 Ratoo 1
Scorers for Castle:
Maurice O’Connell 2
Thomas O’Donnell
Michael O’Dowd
Mikey O’Leary

Mainebank FC 3-2 QPR
Mainebank Scorers:
Shane Evans x2
Brendan Delaney

Division 1

Fenit A 4 : 2 Asdee
Klaudio Dema ⚽️
Ger McCarthy ⚽️⚽️
Sean Allen ⚽️

Divison 1
Tralee Dynamos B 3 Lenamore 0
Jeff Roche
Brendan Coffey
Rob lynch
Joey Kinsella MOTM

GIRLS:

U14 Girls Premier

Camp 1-7 MEK

MEK scorers: Isabelle O Connor x3, Alannah Daly x2, Elise Brunner, Aoibhinn O Flaherty

Killarney Athletic 1-2 Park

Park scorers: Saoirse Moynihan, Laura Heaphy

U16 Girls Premier

Camp 1-1 Park

Camp scorer: Clodagh Bourke

BOYS

U12 Boys National Cup Last 32

St. Brendan’s Park 4-0 Corinthian Boys

Park scorers: James Tansley x2, Brendan Costello, Rian Hannon

U13 Boys National Cup Last 32

Killarney Celtic 0-5 Home Farm

Dingle Bay Rovers 2-2 Kells Celtic Youths AET (Dingle won 7-6 on penalties)

Dingle Bay Rovers scorers: Jeaic Bobby O Se, Sonai Mac an tSithigh

U13 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Listowel Celtic 2-4 Carrick Utd

U14 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Listowel Celtic 3-2 Mallow United

Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy, Simon Russell, Cathal Dennehy

U15 Boys National Cup Last 32

Mastergeeha 1-7 St.Kevin’s FC

Mastergeeha scorer: Darragh Keane

Killarney Celtic 4-2 Kinnegad Juniors

Killarney Celtic scorers: Luke Clancy, Stephen Shine Doody, Nakita Tkachenko, Hammad Ahmed Atiq

Villa FC 4-0 Ballyhar Dynamos

U15 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Granada FC AET (Granada won 5-4 on pens)

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Danny Lane x2

Forth Celtic 1-5 St. Brendan’s Park

Park scorers: Brendan Duggan x2, Noah Reidy, Fionn Hannon, Daithi Nolan

Killorglin 0-1 Mervue United

U16 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Parkvilla FC 2-0 Castleisland AFC

BOYS

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Ardfert 6-0 Ballyhar B

U13 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic 1-1 Castleisland

Killarney Athletic scorer: Caelyn Prendergast

Castleisland scorer: Darragh McGoldrick

U13 Boys Division 1

LB Rovers 4-4 Milltown

LB Rovers scorers: Jake Bennett, Jack Kissane x2 each

Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke x3, Jack Clifford

Camp A 1-2 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean O’Connor, Mark Clifford

Ballyhar 3-3 Listowel Celtic B

Park B 5-1 Tralee Dynamos A

Park scorers: Tadhg Gilligan x2, Finn McKensie, Gerry McDonald, Terry Healy

U13 Boys Division 2 (South)

Killarney Athletic C 1-1 Inter Kenmare B

Inter Kenmare scorer: Timmy O’Sullivan

Killorglin C 4-1 Iveragh B

Killorglin scorers: Paidi O’Shea x3, Vincent Ruane

Dingle B 2-0 MEK B

Dingle scorer Noah Eadie x2

Killorglin B 0-5 Killarney Celtic C

Killarney Celtic scorers: Conor Randles x3, Jake Scannell x2

U13 Boys Division 2 (North)

Fenit 2-1 Camp B

Park C 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B

Castleisland B 2-5 Ballyhar B

Castleisland scorer: Yevhenii Mamontov x2

Killarney Celtic D 4-2 Park D

Killarney Celtic scorers: Andrew Bilokvost x2, Rory Salvador, Muhammad Gazal

U15 Boys Division 1

Inter Kenmare B 3-5 MEK A

MEK scorers: Darragh Tagney x3, Cade Jameson, Charlie O'Meara

Fenit A 0-3 Castleisland A

Castleisland scorers: Cathal Quirke, Dean O’Donoghue, Alex Guerin Ryan

U15 Boys Division 2

Dingle A 7-1 Killarney Celtic B

Dingle scorers: Jack Dorgan x3, Fionn O’Dowd x2, Sean O hAinfein, Jonas Collins

Killarney Celtic scorers: Simon Sirotiak

Camp A 5-0 Castleisland B

Camp scorers: Cole Shanahan x2. Conor Galvin, Conor Kiely, Padraig O’Connor.

Today:

Inter League:

Kerry U13 Boys v Limerick District, Killarney Celtic, 2pm

Kerry U15 Girls v Kilkenny, Park, 1pm

U12 Girl’s North

Listowel v LB Rovers 3pm
Castleisland v Park 1.30pm

U12 Girl’s South

Killarney Athletic B v MEK 12pm
Killarney Athletic A v Mastergeeha 3pm
Inter Kenmare B v Killorglin 2.30pm

U14 Girls Division 1

Mastergeeha v Listowel Celtic 11am
Killorglin v Fenit 11.30am

U13 Boys National Trophy Last 32

Iveragh v Monaghan United 2.30pm

U16 Boys National Cup Last 32

Mastergeeha v Gorey Rangers 2:30pm
Killarney Celtic v Edenderry Town 3pm

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Castleisland B v Dingle A 11am

9TH FEB .KDL FIXTURES 9TH FEBRUARY 2025

