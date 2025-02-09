Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier A
Killarney Celtic 9-3 St. Brendan’s Park
Celtic Goal scorers:
Sean Lovett x3
Brendan Falvey x3
Kalvin O’Sullivan
Matt Keane
Blake Bolster
Premier B
Castlegregory Celtic 5 Ratoo 1
Scorers for Castle:
Maurice O’Connell 2
Thomas O’Donnell
Michael O’Dowd
Mikey O’Leary
Mainebank FC 3-2 QPR
Mainebank Scorers:
Shane Evans x2
Brendan Delaney
Division 1
Fenit A 4 : 2 Asdee
Klaudio Dema ⚽️
Ger McCarthy ⚽️⚽️
Sean Allen ⚽️
Divison 1
Tralee Dynamos B 3 Lenamore 0
Jeff Roche
Brendan Coffey
Rob lynch
Joey Kinsella MOTM
GIRLS:
U14 Girls Premier
Camp 1-7 MEK
MEK scorers: Isabelle O Connor x3, Alannah Daly x2, Elise Brunner, Aoibhinn O Flaherty
Killarney Athletic 1-2 Park
Park scorers: Saoirse Moynihan, Laura Heaphy
U16 Girls Premier
Camp 1-1 Park
Camp scorer: Clodagh Bourke
BOYS
U12 Boys National Cup Last 32
St. Brendan’s Park 4-0 Corinthian Boys
Park scorers: James Tansley x2, Brendan Costello, Rian Hannon
U13 Boys National Cup Last 32
Killarney Celtic 0-5 Home Farm
Dingle Bay Rovers 2-2 Kells Celtic Youths AET (Dingle won 7-6 on penalties)
Dingle Bay Rovers scorers: Jeaic Bobby O Se, Sonai Mac an tSithigh
U13 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Listowel Celtic 2-4 Carrick Utd
U14 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Listowel Celtic 3-2 Mallow United
Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy, Simon Russell, Cathal Dennehy
U15 Boys National Cup Last 32
Mastergeeha 1-7 St.Kevin’s FC
Mastergeeha scorer: Darragh Keane
Killarney Celtic 4-2 Kinnegad Juniors
Killarney Celtic scorers: Luke Clancy, Stephen Shine Doody, Nakita Tkachenko, Hammad Ahmed Atiq
Villa FC 4-0 Ballyhar Dynamos
U15 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Granada FC AET (Granada won 5-4 on pens)
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Danny Lane x2
Forth Celtic 1-5 St. Brendan’s Park
Park scorers: Brendan Duggan x2, Noah Reidy, Fionn Hannon, Daithi Nolan
Killorglin 0-1 Mervue United
U16 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Parkvilla FC 2-0 Castleisland AFC
BOYS
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Ardfert 6-0 Ballyhar B
U13 Boys Premier
Killarney Athletic 1-1 Castleisland
Killarney Athletic scorer: Caelyn Prendergast
Castleisland scorer: Darragh McGoldrick
U13 Boys Division 1
LB Rovers 4-4 Milltown
LB Rovers scorers: Jake Bennett, Jack Kissane x2 each
Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke x3, Jack Clifford
Camp A 1-2 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Sean O’Connor, Mark Clifford
Ballyhar 3-3 Listowel Celtic B
Park B 5-1 Tralee Dynamos A
Park scorers: Tadhg Gilligan x2, Finn McKensie, Gerry McDonald, Terry Healy
U13 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 1-1 Inter Kenmare B
Inter Kenmare scorer: Timmy O’Sullivan
Killorglin C 4-1 Iveragh B
Killorglin scorers: Paidi O’Shea x3, Vincent Ruane
Dingle B 2-0 MEK B
Dingle scorer Noah Eadie x2
Killorglin B 0-5 Killarney Celtic C
Killarney Celtic scorers: Conor Randles x3, Jake Scannell x2
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Fenit 2-1 Camp B
Park C 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Castleisland B 2-5 Ballyhar B
Castleisland scorer: Yevhenii Mamontov x2
Killarney Celtic D 4-2 Park D
Killarney Celtic scorers: Andrew Bilokvost x2, Rory Salvador, Muhammad Gazal
U15 Boys Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-5 MEK A
MEK scorers: Darragh Tagney x3, Cade Jameson, Charlie O'Meara
Fenit A 0-3 Castleisland A
Castleisland scorers: Cathal Quirke, Dean O’Donoghue, Alex Guerin Ryan
U15 Boys Division 2
Dingle A 7-1 Killarney Celtic B
Dingle scorers: Jack Dorgan x3, Fionn O’Dowd x2, Sean O hAinfein, Jonas Collins
Killarney Celtic scorers: Simon Sirotiak
Camp A 5-0 Castleisland B
Camp scorers: Cole Shanahan x2. Conor Galvin, Conor Kiely, Padraig O’Connor.
Today:
Inter League:
Kerry U13 Boys v Limerick District, Killarney Celtic, 2pm
Kerry U15 Girls v Kilkenny, Park, 1pm
U12 Girl’s North
Listowel v LB Rovers 3pm
Castleisland v Park 1.30pm
U12 Girl’s South
Killarney Athletic B v MEK 12pm
Killarney Athletic A v Mastergeeha 3pm
Inter Kenmare B v Killorglin 2.30pm
U14 Girls Division 1
Mastergeeha v Listowel Celtic 11am
Killorglin v Fenit 11.30am
U13 Boys National Trophy Last 32
Iveragh v Monaghan United 2.30pm
U16 Boys National Cup Last 32
Mastergeeha v Gorey Rangers 2:30pm
Killarney Celtic v Edenderry Town 3pm
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Castleisland B v Dingle A 11am