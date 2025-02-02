Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girls North
LB Rovers 0-1 Tralee Dynamos
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Faith Breen
U12 Girl’s South
Killorglin 4-1 Inter Kenmare A
Killorglin scorers: Sienna Boyle, Chloe O’Sullivan x2 each
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Mastergeeha A
Mastergeeha scorers: Gracie Maher x3, Lily O'Donoghue, Lucy Devane, Sophie Moynihan
U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic 2-0 Dingle
Listowel Celtic scorers: Katelyn Joy, Olivia Kissane
U13 Girls Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 1-1 Ballyhar
U12 Girls National Cup Last 32
St. Brendan’s Park 1-0 Highview Athletic
Park scorer: Caoimhe Field
U14 Girls National Cup Round 4
BT Harps 6-2 Killorglin
Killorglin scorers: Anna Mangan, Niamh Murphy
U14 Girls National Cup Last 32
Carrick Rovers 0-3 MEK Galaxy
MEK scorers: Tara O’Connell x2, Alannah Daly
BOYS:
U12 Boys Premier
Mastergeeha A 0-2 Inter Kenmare A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Sergej arsenic Jamie noonan
Killarney Athletic A 5-1 Fenit A
Killarney Athletic scorers: Alex Kissane, Rian Reilly, Trey Hurley, Harry Randles, Darragh O’Toole
Fenit scorer: Aron Keating
U12 Boys Division 1
Park C 6-0 MEK A
Park scores: Igor Jasinski x3, Iarlaith Clifford x2, Rian Hogan
Park B 3-5 Killarney Athletic B
Park scorers: Jack Eggleston, Shakir Jahan, Charlie Ryan
Killarney Athletic: Jacob Slowakiewiz x3, William Sjogren, Donnacha Slattery
Ballyhar A 3-0 Inter Kenmare B w/o
Killarney Celtic B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos A
Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Murphy, Maksym Opala, Erik Dominguez
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Ballyhar B 0-6 Park D
Park scorers: Ryan Greensmyth, Akram Bashir, Anas Hakimi, Alex Lennon, Paudie Hayles, Barra McBride
Listowel Celtic C 2-0 Tralee Dynamos B
Listowel Celtic scorers: Scott McDonald, Elshaddai
Dingle B 0-5 LB Rovers B
LB Rovers scorers: Anlon O' Brien x3, Bobby Mannix x2
Fenit C 1-0 Castleisland C
Fenit scorer: Matthew Rael
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 0-0 Castleisland B
MEK B 6-4 Castlemaine United
Castlemaine Untied scorers: Evan Ryan, Fintan O’Neill x2 each, Mally Spillane, Dave McCarthy
Castlemaine United scorers: Kieran Sheehan, Ciaran Clifford x2 each
Killorglin B 2-5 Mastergeeha C
Killorglin scorers: Dylan Doona, Charlie Enright
Mastergeeha scorers: Oliver Stazhoiwak x4, Cillian Cronin
U14 Boys Premier
Park A 7-1 Castleisland A
Park scorer: Kian Cronin x3, Rory O'Connor x2, Luca Fusco, Shea Horan
Castleisland scorer: Liam Quirke
Inter Kenmare 2-7 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy x4, Simon Russell x2, Luke Walsh
U14 Boys Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 0-4 Mastergeeha
Mastergeeha scorers: Colm Kelly, Killian Moynihan, David O'Mahony, OG
Camp 0-2 Fenit
Fenit scorers: Jack Corridan, Evan Diggins.
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Park C 0-2 Fenit B
Fenit scorer: Daniel Lawlor x2
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Listowel Celtic B 4-1 Iveragh B
Listowel Celtic scorers: Dáithí Kelly, Jack Cronin, Mikey Bambury, Evan Rodgers
Killarney Athletic C 1-4 Milltown
Milltown scorers: Jack Clifford x2, Darragh Doherty, Michéal Flynn
Killarney Celtic B 4-1 Killorglin B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Sean Doyle x2, Jace Flynn, Eoin Murphy
Killorglin scorer: Eric Eaton
U16 Boys Premier
Park 1-1 Mastergeeha
Park scorer: Damola Idowu
Mastergeeha scorer: Cillian Moynihan
Inter Kenmare A 4-2 Tralee Dynamos A
Inter Kenmare scorers: Aidan Casey x2, Ronan Hussey, Jimmy McGann
U16 Boys Division 1
Camp Juniors 2-0 Ballyhar
Camp Juniors scorers: Killian Crean x2
Castleisland 2-3 LB Rovers
LB Rovers scorers: Paul O' Mahony, Brody Mulvihill, Conor O' Reilly
Castleisland scorers: Byron Culhane, Jamie Murphy
U16 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha C 1-7 MEK B
MEK scorers: Cade Jameson x3, Harry O’Mahoney, Dara Tangney, James O Meara, Oisin Walsh
Park C 3-3 Castlemaine United
Park scores: Jacob Piotrowski x2, Ibrahim Altyan
Castlemaine scorers: Shane Edwards, Tadhg Clifford, Donnacha Lynch.
U17 Div 2
Strand Road 0 Ferry Rangers 1
Ferry scorer - Pa Dillon
Man of match- Goalkeeper Donal Finucane
Youths Div 1
Inter Kenmare 6 Ballyhar Dynamos FC 2
Luke Courtney x 2 for Ballyhar
Inter led 3-1 at the break
KDL Charleville Cheese Premier B
AC Athletic 5-1 Killarney Celtic B
Celtic Goal scorer: Peter McCarthy
Today:
U12 Girls National Cup Last 32
Swords Celtic v Castleisland AFC (BalhearyRes) 2pm
U14 Girls National Cup Last 32
Bearna na Forbachta Aontaithe v Killarney Athletic 2pm
U16 Girls National Cup Last 32
Salthill Devon v Listowel Celtic 2pm
U12 Boys Division 1
Fenit B v Ferry Rangers 11am
U13 Boys Invitational Blitz
Kerry U13 Boys v Shamrock Rovers, Mallow Town, Galway Football Association, 2-6pm Killarney Celtic