Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Feb 2, 2025 10:04 By radiokerrysport
U12 Girls North

LB Rovers 0-1 Tralee Dynamos

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Faith Breen

U12 Girl’s South

Killorglin 4-1 Inter Kenmare A

Killorglin scorers: Sienna Boyle, Chloe O’Sullivan x2 each

Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Mastergeeha A

Mastergeeha scorers: Gracie Maher x3, Lily O'Donoghue, Lucy Devane, Sophie Moynihan

U13 Girls Premier

Listowel Celtic 2-0 Dingle

Listowel Celtic scorers: Katelyn Joy, Olivia Kissane

U13 Girls Division 1

Tralee Dynamos 1-1 Ballyhar

U12 Girls National Cup Last 32

St. Brendan’s Park 1-0 Highview Athletic

Park scorer: Caoimhe Field

U14 Girls National Cup Round 4

BT Harps 6-2 Killorglin

Killorglin scorers: Anna Mangan, Niamh Murphy

U14 Girls National Cup Last 32

Carrick Rovers 0-3 MEK Galaxy

MEK scorers: Tara O’Connell x2, Alannah Daly

BOYS:

U12 Boys Premier

Mastergeeha A 0-2 Inter Kenmare A

Inter Kenmare scorers: Sergej arsenic Jamie noonan

Killarney Athletic A 5-1 Fenit A

Killarney Athletic scorers: Alex Kissane, Rian Reilly, Trey Hurley, Harry Randles, Darragh O’Toole

Fenit scorer: Aron Keating

U12 Boys Division 1

Park C 6-0 MEK A

Park scores: Igor Jasinski x3, Iarlaith Clifford x2, Rian Hogan

Park B 3-5 Killarney Athletic B

Park scorers: Jack Eggleston, Shakir Jahan, Charlie Ryan

Killarney Athletic: Jacob Slowakiewiz x3, William Sjogren, Donnacha Slattery

Ballyhar A 3-0 Inter Kenmare B w/o

Killarney Celtic B 3-1 Tralee Dynamos A

Killarney Celtic scorers: Fionn Murphy, Maksym Opala, Erik Dominguez

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Ballyhar B 0-6 Park D

Park scorers: Ryan Greensmyth, Akram Bashir, Anas Hakimi, Alex Lennon, Paudie Hayles, Barra McBride

Listowel Celtic C 2-0 Tralee Dynamos B

Listowel Celtic scorers: Scott McDonald, Elshaddai

Dingle B 0-5 LB Rovers B

LB Rovers scorers: Anlon O' Brien x3, Bobby Mannix x2

Fenit C 1-0 Castleisland C

Fenit scorer: Matthew Rael

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Killarney Athletic C 0-0 Castleisland B

MEK B 6-4 Castlemaine United

Castlemaine Untied scorers: Evan Ryan, Fintan O’Neill x2 each, Mally Spillane, Dave McCarthy

Castlemaine United scorers: Kieran Sheehan, Ciaran Clifford x2 each

Killorglin B 2-5 Mastergeeha C

Killorglin scorers: Dylan Doona, Charlie Enright

Mastergeeha scorers: Oliver Stazhoiwak x4, Cillian Cronin

U14 Boys Premier

Park A 7-1 Castleisland A

Park scorer: Kian Cronin x3, Rory O'Connor x2, Luca Fusco, Shea Horan

Castleisland scorer: Liam Quirke

Inter Kenmare 2-7 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorers: Joe Joy x4, Simon Russell x2, Luke Walsh

U14 Boys Division 1

Tralee Dynamos 0-4 Mastergeeha

Mastergeeha scorers: Colm Kelly, Killian Moynihan, David O'Mahony, OG

Camp 0-2 Fenit

Fenit scorers: Jack Corridan, Evan Diggins.

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Park C 0-2 Fenit B

Fenit scorer: Daniel Lawlor x2

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Listowel Celtic B 4-1 Iveragh B

Listowel Celtic scorers: Dáithí Kelly, Jack Cronin, Mikey Bambury, Evan Rodgers

Killarney Athletic C 1-4 Milltown

Milltown scorers: Jack Clifford x2, Darragh Doherty, Michéal Flynn

Killarney Celtic B 4-1 Killorglin B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Sean Doyle x2, Jace Flynn, Eoin Murphy

Killorglin scorer: Eric Eaton

U16 Boys Premier

Park 1-1 Mastergeeha

Park scorer: Damola Idowu

Mastergeeha scorer: Cillian Moynihan

Inter Kenmare A 4-2 Tralee Dynamos A

Inter Kenmare scorers: Aidan Casey x2, Ronan Hussey, Jimmy McGann

U16 Boys Division 1

Camp Juniors 2-0 Ballyhar

Camp Juniors scorers: Killian Crean x2

Castleisland 2-3 LB Rovers

LB Rovers scorers: Paul O' Mahony, Brody Mulvihill, Conor O' Reilly

Castleisland scorers: Byron Culhane, Jamie Murphy

U16 Boys Division 2

Mastergeeha C 1-7 MEK B

MEK scorers: Cade Jameson x3, Harry O’Mahoney, Dara Tangney, James O Meara, Oisin Walsh

Park C 3-3 Castlemaine United

Park scores: Jacob Piotrowski x2, Ibrahim Altyan

Castlemaine scorers: Shane Edwards, Tadhg Clifford, Donnacha Lynch.

U17 Div 2
Strand Road 0 Ferry Rangers 1
Ferry scorer - Pa Dillon
Man of match- Goalkeeper Donal Finucane

Youths Div 1
Inter Kenmare 6 Ballyhar Dynamos FC 2
Luke Courtney x 2 for Ballyhar
Inter led 3-1 at the break

KDL Charleville Cheese Premier B
AC Athletic 5-1 Killarney Celtic B
Celtic Goal scorer: Peter McCarthy

Today:

U12 Girls National Cup Last 32

Swords Celtic v Castleisland AFC (BalhearyRes) 2pm

U14 Girls National Cup Last 32

Bearna na Forbachta Aontaithe v Killarney Athletic 2pm

U16 Girls National Cup Last 32

Salthill Devon v Listowel Celtic 2pm

U12 Boys Division 1

Fenit B v Ferry Rangers 11am

U13 Boys Invitational Blitz

Kerry U13 Boys v Shamrock Rovers, Mallow Town, Galway Football Association, 2-6pm Killarney Celtic

