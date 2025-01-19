Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

GIRLS RESULTS:
U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Mastergeeha
Mastergeeha scorers: Ã‰abha Moynihan, Lucy Devine
Castleisland 4-2 Killorglin
Castleisland scorers: Roisin Cronin x3, Bella Clifford
Killorglin scores: Mia Robertson, Niamh Murphy
Park 3-0 Killarney Athletic w/o
Dingle 0-6 Killarney Celtic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Jaylinn O’Leary x2, Caoimhe Darmody, Leah Mannix, Olga Kumor, Clodagh O’Connor
U13 Girls Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 3-0 MEK
LB Rovers 1-2 Camp
LB Rovers scorer: Ruby Boyle
U15 Girls Premier
Fenit 0-6 Park
Park scorers: Taylor Kate Leane, Arina Sucaci x2 each, Alannah Crossan, Malwina Jankowska
Camp 3-0 Castleisland
Camp Scorers: Ã“rlaith Flynn, Ellie Fitzgerald, Niamh O Callaghan
Dingle 1-7 MEK
Dingle scorer: Grainne Kavanagh
MEK scorers: Izzy Lyons x4x Elise Brunner x2, Fleur O Neill
U16 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha 0-6 Inter Kenmare
BOYS RESULTS:
U12 Boys Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin 2-2 St. Brendan’s Park AET (Park won 2-1 on pens)
Goals for Park: Igor JasiÅ„ski, Iarlaith Clifford
Kilfrush 2-1 Iveragh United FC
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4
Rathkeale AFC 2-1 St. Brendan’s Park
Adare United 3-4 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Jack Larkin x2, Darragh Hanrahan, Michael D O’Mahony
U14 Boys Round 4 National Trophy
Holycross Limerick 1-3 Mastergeeha
Mastergeeha scorers: David fleming, Diarmuid O'Carroll, Killian Moynihan
Inter Kenmare 2-3 Shountrade AFC (ASTRO
Listowel Celtic 10-1 Lisnagry FC
Listowel Celtic scorers: Cathal Dennehy x4, Joe Joy, Luke Walsh x2 each, Simon Russell, Ethan Stack
U16 Boys Round 4 National Trophy
Caherdavin Celtic 2-2 Camp Juniors AET (Caherdavin won 5-3 on pens)
Castleisland AFC 3-0 Nenagh
Castleisland scorers: Victor Molinero Serrano, Byron Culhane, Loukas Cotter
U12 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic A 1-1 Inter Kenmare A
Listowel scorer: Sean Kissane
Inter Kenmare scorer: Alasdair O’Sullivan
Mastergeeha A 1-2 Killorglin A
Mastergeeha scorer: Callum O’Connor
Killorglin scorers: Hugo Moriarty, Henry Ireland
Camp 4-3 Castleisland A
Castleisland scorers: Ryan Collins, Aaron O Sullivan, Padraig Flynn
Dingle A 3-3 Fenit A
Dingle scorers: Noah Eadie x2, Krystian Dudus
U12 Boys Division 1
Park B 1-0 LB Rovers A
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic scorers: Eryk McGrath x3, Maksym Opala, Erik Dominguez, Adam O’Sullivan
Tralee Dynamos A 2-0 Listowel Celtic B
Inter Kenmare B 0-6 Fenit B
Ferry Rangers 1-2 Ballyhar A
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Listowel Celtic C 6-0 Fenit C
Listowel Celtic scorers : Jack O’Connor x2 , Oisin Byrne, Luke Dennehy, Aiden Dennehy, Jack McElligott
Castleisland C 0-0 Park D
Ardfert 0-3 Dingle B
Dingle scorers: Billy Kavanagh, Finn McGearailt, Conall Ã“ Beaglaoich
Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Ballyhar B
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Castlemaine 1-3 Mastergeeha C
Mastergeeha scorers: Donnach O’Callaghan x2, Adam Kelliher
Castlemaine scorer: Kieran Sheehan
Killarney Celtic C 3-1 Killarney Athletic C
Killarney Celtic scorers: Cian O’Connell x 3
Castleisland B 1-1 Killorglin B
Killorglin scorer: Charlie Enright
U14 Boys Premier
Killarney Celtic A 1-2 Castleisland A
Castleisland scorers: Dylan Downey, OG
Killarney Celtic scorer: Emmanuel Iheme
Iveragh A 1-1 Park A
Iveragh scorer: Ollie O’Sullivan
Park scorer: Rory O'Connor
Killarney Athletic A 2-0 Killorglin A
Killarney Athletic scorers: Max Moyinhan, Sean Quill
U14 Boys Division 1
Tralee Dynamos A 0-4 Park B
Camp 3-7 Ballyhar
Ballyhar Dynamos scorers: Adam Fleming, Cillian O'Sullivan x2 each, Ruben Griffin, Eoin Cremin and Jack Duggan.
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Killarney Athletic B 5-0 LB Rovers B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Dylan O’ Connor, Dylan Treimut, Malachy Audley, Robert Sychta, Nathan Jordan
Dingle A 4-1 Fenit B
Dingle scorers: Darren Kennedy, Oisin Madeley Tommy Ferris, Sean Ã“ hAinfein
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Killorglin B 2-5 Listowel Celtic B
Listowel scorers: Ruairi O'Brien x2, Myles Kearney, Evan Rodgers, Mikey Bambury
Iveragh B 3-1 Mastergeeha B
Mastergeeha scorer: Adam Warren
U16 Boys Premier
Killorglin A 2-4 Tralee Dynamos A
Killorglin scorers: Hugh O’Sullivan, OG
Mastergeeha A 2-0 Listowel
Mastergeeha scorers: Cillian O Donoghue, Rowan Guerin
Killarney Celtic A 1-1 Park A
Killarney Celtic scorer: Luca Mosca
U16 Boys Division 1
Iveragh A 2-1 Mastergeeha B
Mastergeeha scorer: Noah Clifford
U16 Boys Division 2
Killarney Athletic B 2-1 Ballyheigue
Killarney Athletic scorer: Conn McGlynn x2
Iveragh B 3-4 MEK B
MEK scorers: Michael Griffin x2, Cade Jameson, David O’ Shea
Park C 7-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Killarney Celtic B 2-1 Castlemaine
Killarney Celtic scorer: Andrew Sheehan x2
Castlemaine scorer: Evan McKenna.
SUNDAY JANUARY 19th
Interleague
U14 Kerry Girls v Limerick District, Christy Leahy Park, 2pm
U14 Kerry Boys v Cobh, Killarney Celtic 2pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp B v Park C 12pm