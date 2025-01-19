Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 19, 2025 09:49 By radiokerrysport
GIRLS RESULTS:

U13 Girls Premier

Listowel Celtic 0-2 Mastergeeha

Mastergeeha scorers: Ã‰abha Moynihan, Lucy Devine

Castleisland 4-2 Killorglin

Castleisland scorers: Roisin Cronin x3, Bella Clifford

Killorglin scores: Mia Robertson, Niamh Murphy

Park 3-0 Killarney Athletic w/o

Dingle 0-6 Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic scorers: Jaylinn O’Leary x2, Caoimhe Darmody, Leah Mannix, Olga Kumor, Clodagh O’Connor

U13 Girls Division 1

Tralee Dynamos 3-0 MEK

LB Rovers 1-2 Camp

LB Rovers scorer: Ruby Boyle

U15 Girls Premier

Fenit 0-6 Park

Park scorers: Taylor Kate Leane, Arina Sucaci x2 each, Alannah Crossan, Malwina Jankowska

Camp 3-0 Castleisland

Camp Scorers: Ã“rlaith Flynn, Ellie Fitzgerald, Niamh O Callaghan

Dingle 1-7 MEK

Dingle scorer: Grainne Kavanagh

MEK scorers: Izzy Lyons x4x Elise Brunner x2, Fleur O Neill

U16 Girls Premier

Mastergeeha 0-6 Inter Kenmare

BOYS RESULTS:

U12 Boys Round 4 National Trophy

Caherdavin 2-2 St. Brendan’s Park AET (Park won 2-1 on pens)

Goals for Park: Igor JasiÅ„ski, Iarlaith Clifford

Kilfrush 2-1 Iveragh United FC

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 4

Rathkeale AFC 2-1 St. Brendan’s Park

Adare United 3-4 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorers: Jack Larkin x2, Darragh Hanrahan, Michael D O’Mahony

U14 Boys Round 4 National Trophy

Holycross Limerick 1-3 Mastergeeha

Mastergeeha scorers: David fleming, Diarmuid O'Carroll, Killian Moynihan

Inter Kenmare 2-3 Shountrade AFC (ASTRO

Listowel Celtic 10-1 Lisnagry FC

Listowel Celtic scorers: Cathal Dennehy x4, Joe Joy, Luke Walsh x2 each, Simon Russell, Ethan Stack

U16 Boys Round 4 National Trophy

Caherdavin Celtic 2-2 Camp Juniors AET (Caherdavin won 5-3 on pens)

Castleisland AFC 3-0 Nenagh

Castleisland scorers: Victor Molinero Serrano, Byron Culhane, Loukas Cotter

U12 Boys Premier

Listowel Celtic A 1-1 Inter Kenmare A

Listowel scorer: Sean Kissane

Inter Kenmare scorer: Alasdair O’Sullivan

Mastergeeha A 1-2 Killorglin A

Mastergeeha scorer: Callum O’Connor

Killorglin scorers: Hugo Moriarty, Henry Ireland

Camp 4-3 Castleisland A

Castleisland scorers: Ryan Collins, Aaron O Sullivan, Padraig Flynn

Dingle A 3-3 Fenit A

Dingle scorers: Noah Eadie x2, Krystian Dudus

U12 Boys Division 1

Park B 1-0 LB Rovers A

Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic scorers: Eryk McGrath x3, Maksym Opala, Erik Dominguez, Adam O’Sullivan

Tralee Dynamos A 2-0 Listowel Celtic B

Inter Kenmare B 0-6 Fenit B

Ferry Rangers 1-2 Ballyhar A

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Listowel Celtic C 6-0 Fenit C

Listowel Celtic scorers : Jack O’Connor x2 , Oisin Byrne, Luke Dennehy, Aiden Dennehy, Jack McElligott

Castleisland C 0-0 Park D

Ardfert 0-3 Dingle B

Dingle scorers: Billy Kavanagh, Finn McGearailt, Conall Ã“ Beaglaoich

Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Ballyhar B

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Castlemaine 1-3 Mastergeeha C

Mastergeeha scorers: Donnach O’Callaghan x2, Adam Kelliher

Castlemaine scorer: Kieran Sheehan

Killarney Celtic C 3-1 Killarney Athletic C

Killarney Celtic scorers: Cian O’Connell x 3

Castleisland B 1-1 Killorglin B

Killorglin scorer: Charlie Enright

U14 Boys Premier

Killarney Celtic A 1-2 Castleisland A

Castleisland scorers: Dylan Downey, OG

Killarney Celtic scorer: Emmanuel Iheme

Iveragh A 1-1 Park A

Iveragh scorer: Ollie O’Sullivan

Park scorer: Rory O'Connor

Killarney Athletic A 2-0 Killorglin A

Killarney Athletic scorers: Max Moyinhan, Sean Quill

U14 Boys Division 1

Tralee Dynamos A 0-4 Park B

Camp 3-7 Ballyhar

Ballyhar Dynamos scorers: Adam Fleming, Cillian O'Sullivan x2 each, Ruben Griffin, Eoin Cremin and Jack Duggan.

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Killarney Athletic B 5-0 LB Rovers B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Dylan O’ Connor, Dylan Treimut, Malachy Audley, Robert Sychta, Nathan Jordan

Dingle A 4-1 Fenit B

Dingle scorers: Darren Kennedy, Oisin Madeley Tommy Ferris, Sean Ã“ hAinfein

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Killorglin B 2-5 Listowel Celtic B

Listowel scorers: Ruairi O'Brien x2, Myles Kearney, Evan Rodgers, Mikey Bambury

Iveragh B 3-1 Mastergeeha B

Mastergeeha scorer: Adam Warren

U16 Boys Premier

Killorglin A 2-4 Tralee Dynamos A

Killorglin scorers: Hugh O’Sullivan, OG

Mastergeeha A 2-0 Listowel

Mastergeeha scorers: Cillian O Donoghue, Rowan Guerin

Killarney Celtic A 1-1 Park A

Killarney Celtic scorer: Luca Mosca

U16 Boys Division 1

Iveragh A 2-1 Mastergeeha B

Mastergeeha scorer: Noah Clifford

U16 Boys Division 2

Killarney Athletic B 2-1 Ballyheigue

Killarney Athletic scorer: Conn McGlynn x2

Iveragh B 3-4 MEK B

MEK scorers: Michael Griffin x2, Cade Jameson, David O’ Shea

Park C 7-1 Tralee Dynamos B

Killarney Celtic B 2-1 Castlemaine

Killarney Celtic scorer: Andrew Sheehan x2

Castlemaine scorer: Evan McKenna.

SUNDAY JANUARY 19th

Interleague

U14 Kerry Girls v Limerick District, Christy Leahy Park, 2pm

U14 Kerry Boys v Cobh, Killarney Celtic 2pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Camp B v Park C 12pm

