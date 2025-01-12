Advertisement
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Jan 12, 2025 09:55 By radiokerrysport
Charleville Cheese KDL

Senior Women Premier
Castleisland 1-1 Killarney Celtic
Celtic scorer: Abbie Finnan
Player of the match Ellie Mai Nugent for her fantastic work in midfield and her tireless runs both for the defence and attack.

Premier B
Camp United 2 Killarney Celtic B 1
Camp goals-James Crean 2
Celtic scorer: Matt Keane

Division 3
Park B-0 Castle Celtic B-4
Scorers:
Conor O’Brien
Micheal O’Dowd
Alan McNamara
Own goal
Best for Castle: Michael Scanlon

Div 2
Killorglin B 3 Ferry Rangers 2
Ferry scorers
Gareth O’Connell
Paddy O’Callaghan

YOUTHS PREMIER
LB ROVERS 2 - 3 KILLORGLIN AFC
LB Scorer: Brody Mulvihill 2

U17 North
Castleisland 1 Strand Road 8
Sean O'Mahony x 3
Colm O'Halloran x 3
Killan O'Donnell
Shane Bronsan

U17 Div 2
Ferry Rangers 4 Ballyheigue 3
Scorers for Ferry
Donncadh O’Connor x 2
Pa Dillon
James Thompson
Man of Match Robert Fitzell

U12 Clare Boys v U12 Kerry Boys (Lee’s Road ASTRO) 1.30pm

U14 Girls Premier

Inter Kenmare v MEK Galaxy 4pm

