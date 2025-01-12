Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL

Senior Women Premier

Castleisland 1-1 Killarney Celtic

Celtic scorer: Abbie Finnan

Player of the match Ellie Mai Nugent for her fantastic work in midfield and her tireless runs both for the defence and attack.

Premier B

Camp United 2 Killarney Celtic B 1

Camp goals-James Crean 2

Celtic scorer: Matt Keane

Division 3

Park B-0 Castle Celtic B-4

Scorers:

Conor O’Brien

Micheal O’Dowd

Alan McNamara

Own goal

Best for Castle: Michael Scanlon

Div 2

Killorglin B 3 Ferry Rangers 2

Ferry scorers

Gareth O’Connell

Paddy O’Callaghan

YOUTHS PREMIER

LB ROVERS 2 - 3 KILLORGLIN AFC

LB Scorer: Brody Mulvihill 2

U17 North

Castleisland 1 Strand Road 8

Sean O'Mahony x 3

Colm O'Halloran x 3

Killan O'Donnell

Shane Bronsan

U17 Div 2

Ferry Rangers 4 Ballyheigue 3

Scorers for Ferry

Donncadh O’Connor x 2

Pa Dillon

James Thompson

Man of Match Robert Fitzell

U12 Clare Boys v U12 Kerry Boys (Lee’s Road ASTRO) 1.30pm

U14 Girls Premier

Inter Kenmare v MEK Galaxy 4pm