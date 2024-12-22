Advertisement
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 22, 2024 09:29 By radiokerrysport
U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Killorglin

Killorglin scorers: Kelsey Sheahan and Chloe Falvey

U13 Girls Division 1
Camp 3-1 Ballyhar

U14 Girls Premier
Tralee Dynamos 1-3 Camp

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Tia Falvey

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 4-0 Camp

Killarney Celtic scorer: Sadhbh O’Halloran x4

U12 Girls Round 3 National Trophy
Mastergeeha 0-2 Cappamore Celtic AET

U12 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic A 1-0 Castleisland A

Listowel Celtic scorer: Sean Kissane

U12 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 2-1 Camp B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Finn MacDonald and Daithi Coughlan

Fenit B 4-1 Listowel Celtic B

Fenit scorers: Padraig Whelan, Cian O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Lawlor, Luke McCann

Tralee Dynamos A 1-6 Ballyhar A

Ballyhar scorers: Jack Cooper x3, Jack Sheehy, Bryan Evans, Sean Evans

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Listowel Celtic C 2-2 LB Rovers B

Listowel Celtic scorers: Aidan Dennehy, Jack O’Connor
LB Rovers scorers: Tommy Houlihan, Anlon O’Brien

Castleisland C 6-0 Ballyhar B

Castleisland scorers: Jacob Short, Louis Barry x3 each

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 0-3 Mastergeeha C

Mastergeeha scores: Thomas Corkery, Ian Condon and Ronan O’Neill

Castleisland B 2-2 MEK B

Castleisland scorers: Jake Murphy and Tommy Enright

U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Mastergeeha A 6-0 LB Rovers B

U14 Boys Division 2 South
Mastergeeha B 2-2 Milltown

Mastergeeha scorers: Cathal Cronin and Colm Kelly

Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke 2

Listowel Celtic B 6-0 Killarney Athletic C

Evan Rodgers, Ogie Scanlon, Ruairi O’Brien, Mikey Bambury, Tommy Daly were all on the scoresheet for Celtic

U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 2-4 Ballyhar

Ballyhar scorers: Ryan Quilter x2, Jamie Murphy, Ryan Vickers

U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 2-2 Tralee Dynamos B

Mastergeeha scorers: Daithi Kelly and Senan Murphy

Tralee Dynamos scorers: Calum Ross and Kieran Feely

U16 Boys Division 1

Camp 2-1 Iveragh

Camp scorer: Killian Crean x2

U16 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1-2 Iveragh B

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Aaron Guerin

FIXTURES:

SUNDAY DECEMBER 22nd

U12 Boys Premier
Mastergeeha v Fenit 11am

U14 Boys Division 1
Camp A v Park B 10.30am

