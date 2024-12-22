Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U13 Girls Premier
Listowel Celtic 0-2 Killorglin
Killorglin scorers: Kelsey Sheahan and Chloe Falvey
U13 Girls Division 1
Camp 3-1 Ballyhar
U14 Girls Premier
Tralee Dynamos 1-3 Camp
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Tia Falvey
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 4-0 Camp
Killarney Celtic scorer: Sadhbh O’Halloran x4
U12 Girls Round 3 National Trophy
Mastergeeha 0-2 Cappamore Celtic AET
U12 Boys Premier
Listowel Celtic A 1-0 Castleisland A
Listowel Celtic scorer: Sean Kissane
U12 Boys Division 1
Killarney Athletic B 2-1 Camp B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Finn MacDonald and Daithi Coughlan
Fenit B 4-1 Listowel Celtic B
Fenit scorers: Padraig Whelan, Cian O’Sullivan, Ruadhan Lawlor, Luke McCann
Tralee Dynamos A 1-6 Ballyhar A
Ballyhar scorers: Jack Cooper x3, Jack Sheehy, Bryan Evans, Sean Evans
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Listowel Celtic C 2-2 LB Rovers B
Listowel Celtic scorers: Aidan Dennehy, Jack O’Connor
LB Rovers scorers: Tommy Houlihan, Anlon O’Brien
Castleisland C 6-0 Ballyhar B
Castleisland scorers: Jacob Short, Louis Barry x3 each
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Athletic C 0-3 Mastergeeha C
Mastergeeha scores: Thomas Corkery, Ian Condon and Ronan O’Neill
Castleisland B 2-2 MEK B
Castleisland scorers: Jake Murphy and Tommy Enright
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Mastergeeha A 6-0 LB Rovers B
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Mastergeeha B 2-2 Milltown
Mastergeeha scorers: Cathal Cronin and Colm Kelly
Milltown scorers: Muiris Quirke 2
Listowel Celtic B 6-0 Killarney Athletic C
Evan Rodgers, Ogie Scanlon, Ruairi O’Brien, Mikey Bambury, Tommy Daly were all on the scoresheet for Celtic
U15 Boys Premier
Inter Kenmare 2-4 Ballyhar
Ballyhar scorers: Ryan Quilter x2, Jamie Murphy, Ryan Vickers
U15 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha B 2-2 Tralee Dynamos B
Mastergeeha scorers: Daithi Kelly and Senan Murphy
Tralee Dynamos scorers: Calum Ross and Kieran Feely
U16 Boys Division 1
Camp 2-1 Iveragh
Camp scorer: Killian Crean x2
U16 Boys Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 1-2 Iveragh B
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Aaron Guerin
FIXTURES:
SUNDAY DECEMBER 22nd
U12 Boys Premier
Mastergeeha v Fenit 11am
U14 Boys Division 1
Camp A v Park B 10.30am