Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 8, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
U17 FAI Cup
Midleton 5 Castleisland 0

KDL Premier A
Castleisland 5 Killorglin 1

Castleisland scorers:
Tommy Feehan 2
Damien Feehan
Colin McCarthy
Mike Hanifin

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Granagh 0-6 Listowel Celtic

U12 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killorglin 1-3 Cappamore Celtic
Mastergeeha 3-0 Charleville w/o

U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Newport Town FC 0-3 MEK Galaxy

MEK scorers: Ava Harty x2, Aoibh Nic Gearailt

U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos 0-6 Herbertstown

U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 3-0 Castleisland

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Leah Mannix x2

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Avenue United (1) 2-0 Mastergeeha Fc

Killarney Celtic 1-2 Tulla United White

Killarney Celtic Goal scorer:
Jake Scannell

St. Brendan’s Park FC P 6-0 St Itas Boys

U12 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
St. Brendan’s Park FC D2 3-1 Murroe

St Brendan’s Park scorers: Rian Hogan, Conor Roche, Darragh Counihan

Killorglin AFC 1-4 BT Harps

U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Newcastle West Town AFC 3-1 Killorglin AFC

Killorglin goal scorer: Fionan Burke

Tulla United White 2-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC P AET

Tulla Utd won 5-4 on penos.

U14 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
Glantine FC 0-2 Mastergeeha

Mastergeeha scorers: David O'Mahony, Mateusz Kobilinski

Listowel Celtic 5-1 Lough Derg

U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Charleville 2-1 St. Brendan’s Park
Killarney Athletic 0-1 Fairview Rangers
Killarney Celtic 1-1 Aisling Annacotty (1) AET (Aisling Annacotty won 8-7 on pens)

Killarney Celtic scorer: Luca Mosca

U12 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A 3-1 Camp

Inter Kenmare scorers: Shay O’Connor
Alasdair Sullivan, Tadgh Clifford

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-6 MEK

MEK scorers: Gerald O Grady, Sean O’Sullivan, Finnian Swarbrick Fintan O’Neil, Oisin Tagney, Tadgh Mannix.

Inter Kenmare scorers: Ethan Kenny x2, Robbie Hussey

Ferry Rangers 1-1 LB Rovers A

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Castleisland C 0-1 Ardfert

Ardfert scorer: Caden Power

Fenit C 1-1 Park D 11.30am

Dingle B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos B w/o

U14 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A 0-1 Iveragh

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos w/o

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C 0-6 Castleisland B

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B 3-0 Killorglin B w/o

U16 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A 3-0 Listowel Celtic A

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A 3-1 Castleisland

U16 Boy’s Division 2
Park C 2-4 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic scorers: Conn Mcglynn x2, James Marshall, Kenneth O Meara

Today:

Inter League:

U12 Kerry Boys v Limerick County 12pm
U13 Kerry Boys v Cork 3pm
U14 Boys Kerry v Limerick Desmond 2pm
Cork v U15 Kerry Boys 11.45am

U15 Girls Premier
Camp v Dingle 2pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B v Killarney Celtic C 10.15am

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel C v Killarney Athletic B 12pm

FINAL UPDATE 8TH DECEMBER KDL FIXTURES

