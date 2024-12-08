Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U17 FAI Cup
Midleton 5 Castleisland 0
KDL Premier A
Castleisland 5 Killorglin 1
Castleisland scorers:
Tommy Feehan 2
Damien Feehan
Colin McCarthy
Mike Hanifin
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Granagh 0-6 Listowel Celtic
U12 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killorglin 1-3 Cappamore Celtic
Mastergeeha 3-0 Charleville w/o
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Newport Town FC 0-3 MEK Galaxy
MEK scorers: Ava Harty x2, Aoibh Nic Gearailt
U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos 0-6 Herbertstown
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killarney Celtic 3-0 Castleisland
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Leah Mannix x2
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Avenue United (1) 2-0 Mastergeeha Fc
Killarney Celtic 1-2 Tulla United White
Killarney Celtic Goal scorer:
Jake Scannell
St. Brendan’s Park FC P 6-0 St Itas Boys
U12 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
St. Brendan’s Park FC D2 3-1 Murroe
St Brendan’s Park scorers: Rian Hogan, Conor Roche, Darragh Counihan
Killorglin AFC 1-4 BT Harps
U14 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Newcastle West Town AFC 3-1 Killorglin AFC
Killorglin goal scorer: Fionan Burke
Tulla United White 2-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC P AET
Tulla Utd won 5-4 on penos.
U14 Boy’s Round 3 National Trophy
Glantine FC 0-2 Mastergeeha
Mastergeeha scorers: David O'Mahony, Mateusz Kobilinski
Listowel Celtic 5-1 Lough Derg
U16 Boy’s Round 4 National Cup
Charleville 2-1 St. Brendan’s Park
Killarney Athletic 0-1 Fairview Rangers
Killarney Celtic 1-1 Aisling Annacotty (1) AET (Aisling Annacotty won 8-7 on pens)
Killarney Celtic scorer: Luca Mosca
U12 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A 3-1 Camp
Inter Kenmare scorers: Shay O’Connor
Alasdair Sullivan, Tadgh Clifford
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-6 MEK
MEK scorers: Gerald O Grady, Sean O’Sullivan, Finnian Swarbrick Fintan O’Neil, Oisin Tagney, Tadgh Mannix.
Inter Kenmare scorers: Ethan Kenny x2, Robbie Hussey
Ferry Rangers 1-1 LB Rovers A
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Castleisland C 0-1 Ardfert
Ardfert scorer: Caden Power
Fenit C 1-1 Park D 11.30am
Dingle B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos B w/o
U14 Boy’s Premier
Castleisland A 0-1 Iveragh
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Tralee Dynamos w/o
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C 0-6 Castleisland B
U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B 3-0 Killorglin B w/o
U16 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A 3-0 Listowel Celtic A
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Iveragh A 3-1 Castleisland
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Park C 2-4 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic scorers: Conn Mcglynn x2, James Marshall, Kenneth O Meara
Today:
Inter League:
U12 Kerry Boys v Limerick County 12pm
U13 Kerry Boys v Cork 3pm
U14 Boys Kerry v Limerick Desmond 2pm
Cork v U15 Kerry Boys 11.45am
U15 Girls Premier
Camp v Dingle 2pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B v Killarney Celtic C 10.15am
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Listowel C v Killarney Athletic B 12pm