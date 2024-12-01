Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 1, 2024
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Charleville Cheese KDL
U17 PREMIER
Castleisland 3 Killarney Celtic 0
Scorers: Jack Foley, Josh Ryan and Ben Brosnan

U-17 Div 1
Castleisland B 1 Park A 3

Ballyheigue 2 Ferry Rangers 1
Scorer for Ferry: Tadgh O’Connell

INTER LEAGUE YOUTHS
KERRY DISTRICT LEAGUE 2
LIMERICK DISTRICT 0
2 Aaron Harty goals
Kerry top the group & will have a home semi-final on January 4th

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Broadford United AFC 1-2 Castleisland AFC

U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Kilavilla united AFC 3-0 Inter Kenmare (walkover awarded by Kenmare)
Killarney Athletic 6-0 Castleisland AFC White

Killarney Athletic scorers: Ella Crowley x2, Lillian Slattery, Esme O’Sullivan, Aoife Kelleher, Ellie O’Sullivan

U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killarney Celtic 2-1 Listowel Celtic

Killarney Celtic scorers: Clodagh O Connor, Leah Mannix

Listowel Celtic scorer: Ali Sheehan

Mastergeeha 3-0 Castleisland w/o

U16 Girls Round 3 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park 1-2 Newcastle West Town

U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos 2-1 Camp Juniors

Camp scorer: Rosa Gordillo

Fenit 1-0 LB Rovers

Fenit scored: Saoirse Reen

U12 Girl’s South
Iveragh 6-0 Killarney Athletic A
Killarney Athletic B 1-2 Inter Kenmare A

Killarney Athletic scorer: Aoife Delaney

Inter Kenmare scorer: Laoisa Smyth, Lily Noonan Murphy

U14 Girls Premier
Camp 2-8 Park

U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers 5-4 Killarney Athletic B

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 6-0 Killarney Athletic

Killarney Celtic scorers: Holly Forrest x2, Amelia Carroll Kelly, Ali Bowler, Sadbh O’Brien, Sadbh O’Halloran

Inter Kenmare 1-4 Listowel Celtic

Listowel scorers: Laura Meehan 2, Eadaoin Larkin, Leona Meaney

U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Newcastle West Town FC 6-0 Milltown FC

U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Dingle 6-2 Inter Kenmare FC

Dingle scorers: TJ Ó hAinfein x2, Conall O Sé, Sonai mc an tSitigh, Tommy O Shúilleabháin, Og

Inter Kenmare scorers: Ben Leonard, Shay O’Connor

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Kilfrush Crusaders AFC 0-6 Listowel Celtic

Listowel Celtic scorers: Michael D O’Mahony x3, Jack Heffernan x2, Robbie Barry

Castleisland 3-1 Mungret Regional FC

U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Mastergeeha 6-2 Pike B
Moneygall 3-8 Ballyhar Dynamos

Ballyhar scorers: Ryan Vickers x3, Ryan Quilter x2, Jamie Murphy, Diarmuid Casey, Dylan Fitzgerald

U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC 7-1 Lough Derg

U12 Boy’s Division 2 North
Ballyhar B 0-6 Fenit C

U13 Boy’s Premier
Park 5-0 Fenit 3.30pm
Killarney Athletic 2-4 Killorglin

U13 Boy’s Division 1
Park B 2-2 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Jace Flynn , Mark Van Der Merwe

Ballyhar 5-1 Killarney Athletic B

Eric Reed goal for Athletic

LB Rovers A 5-4 Tralee Dynamos A

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-3 Inter Kenmare B

Inter Kenmare scorers: Timmy O’Sullivian, Aaron Sullivan Casey, Jamie Noonan

Killarney Celtic C 2-1 Dingle B

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Conor Randals, Oliver Rezacter

Dingle scorer: Noah Eddie

Mastergeeha B 2-1 MEK B

Mastergeeha scorer: Matthew O'Riordan x2

Killarney Athletic C 3-1 Iveragh B

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D 0-4 Park C

Ballyhar B 5-0 Listowel Celtic C

Camp B 1-4 Castleisland B

Ballyheigue 0-6 Tralee Dynamos B

Park D 3-1 Fenit B

U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-3 Killarney Athletic

U15 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 8-2 Fenit

Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane x4, Eddie Carmody, Jaden Kareem, David Cullinan, own goal

Fenit scorers: Evan Neary, Cormac Lawlor

Listowel Celtic A 0-3 MEK A

MEK scorers: Harry O’Mahony x2, Oisin Nagle

U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 1-1 Mastergeeha B

Mastergeeha scorer: Callum O Leary

Killarney Celtic scorer: Simon Sirotiak

Castleisland B 3-3 Camp A

Castleisland scorer: Ciaran Brosnan x3

Camp scorers: Ethan Harrington (2), Cole Shanahan.

Tralee Dynamos B 1-4 Dingle A

Tralee Dynamos scorer: Sean Maunsell

Dingle scorers: Sean Dalby, Sean Ó hAinfein, Fionn O’Dowd, Leon Nolan

SUNDAY DECEMBER 01ST
Kerry U12 Girls v Cork Killarney Celtic Astro 12pm
Limerick Desmond v Kerry U14 Girls (Adare Manor Fields) 2.30pm

U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Ennis Town v St. Brendan’s Park (Lees Road) 1pm

U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Killarney Celtic v BT Harps 3pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Park C 11.30am

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C v Killarney Athletic B 6PM

On Sun 1 Dec 2024 at 00:45, Diarmuid Kearney wrote:

