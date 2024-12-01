Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
U17 PREMIER
Castleisland 3 Killarney Celtic 0
Scorers: Jack Foley, Josh Ryan and Ben Brosnan
U-17 Div 1
Castleisland B 1 Park A 3
Ballyheigue 2 Ferry Rangers 1
Scorer for Ferry: Tadgh O’Connell
INTER LEAGUE YOUTHS
KERRY DISTRICT LEAGUE 2
LIMERICK DISTRICT 0
2 Aaron Harty goals
Kerry top the group & will have a home semi-final on January 4th
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Broadford United AFC 1-2 Castleisland AFC
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Kilavilla united AFC 3-0 Inter Kenmare (walkover awarded by Kenmare)
Killarney Athletic 6-0 Castleisland AFC White
Killarney Athletic scorers: Ella Crowley x2, Lillian Slattery, Esme O’Sullivan, Aoife Kelleher, Ellie O’Sullivan
U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killarney Celtic 2-1 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Clodagh O Connor, Leah Mannix
Listowel Celtic scorer: Ali Sheehan
Mastergeeha 3-0 Castleisland w/o
U16 Girls Round 3 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park 1-2 Newcastle West Town
U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos 2-1 Camp Juniors
Camp scorer: Rosa Gordillo
Fenit 1-0 LB Rovers
Fenit scored: Saoirse Reen
U12 Girl’s South
Iveragh 6-0 Killarney Athletic A
Killarney Athletic B 1-2 Inter Kenmare A
Killarney Athletic scorer: Aoife Delaney
Inter Kenmare scorer: Laoisa Smyth, Lily Noonan Murphy
U14 Girls Premier
Camp 2-8 Park
U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers 5-4 Killarney Athletic B
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 6-0 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Holly Forrest x2, Amelia Carroll Kelly, Ali Bowler, Sadbh O’Brien, Sadbh O’Halloran
Inter Kenmare 1-4 Listowel Celtic
Listowel scorers: Laura Meehan 2, Eadaoin Larkin, Leona Meaney
BOYS
BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Newcastle West Town FC 6-0 Milltown FC
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Dingle 6-2 Inter Kenmare FC
Dingle scorers: TJ Ó hAinfein x2, Conall O Sé, Sonai mc an tSitigh, Tommy O Shúilleabháin, Og
Inter Kenmare scorers: Ben Leonard, Shay O’Connor
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Kilfrush Crusaders AFC 0-6 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Michael D O’Mahony x3, Jack Heffernan x2, Robbie Barry
Castleisland 3-1 Mungret Regional FC
U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Mastergeeha 6-2 Pike B
Moneygall 3-8 Ballyhar Dynamos
Ballyhar scorers: Ryan Vickers x3, Ryan Quilter x2, Jamie Murphy, Diarmuid Casey, Dylan Fitzgerald
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC 7-1 Lough Derg
U12 Boy’s Division 2 North
Ballyhar B 0-6 Fenit C
U13 Boy’s Premier
Park 5-0 Fenit 3.30pm
Killarney Athletic 2-4 Killorglin
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Park B 2-2 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Jace Flynn , Mark Van Der Merwe
Ballyhar 5-1 Killarney Athletic B
Eric Reed goal for Athletic
LB Rovers A 5-4 Tralee Dynamos A
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-3 Inter Kenmare B
Inter Kenmare scorers: Timmy O’Sullivian, Aaron Sullivan Casey, Jamie Noonan
Killarney Celtic C 2-1 Dingle B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Conor Randals, Oliver Rezacter
Dingle scorer: Noah Eddie
Mastergeeha B 2-1 MEK B
Mastergeeha scorer: Matthew O'Riordan x2
Killarney Athletic C 3-1 Iveragh B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D 0-4 Park C
Ballyhar B 5-0 Listowel Celtic C
Camp B 1-4 Castleisland B
Ballyheigue 0-6 Tralee Dynamos B
Park D 3-1 Fenit B
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-3 Killarney Athletic
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 8-2 Fenit
Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane x4, Eddie Carmody, Jaden Kareem, David Cullinan, own goal
Fenit scorers: Evan Neary, Cormac Lawlor
Listowel Celtic A 0-3 MEK A
MEK scorers: Harry O’Mahony x2, Oisin Nagle
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 1-1 Mastergeeha B
Mastergeeha scorer: Callum O Leary
Killarney Celtic scorer: Simon Sirotiak
Castleisland B 3-3 Camp A
Castleisland scorer: Ciaran Brosnan x3
Camp scorers: Ethan Harrington (2), Cole Shanahan.
Tralee Dynamos B 1-4 Dingle A
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Sean Maunsell
Dingle scorers: Sean Dalby, Sean Ó hAinfein, Fionn O’Dowd, Leon Nolan
SUNDAY DECEMBER 01ST
Kerry U12 Girls v Cork Killarney Celtic Astro 12pm
Limerick Desmond v Kerry U14 Girls (Adare Manor Fields) 2.30pm
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Ennis Town v St. Brendan’s Park (Lees Road) 1pm
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Killarney Celtic v BT Harps 3pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Park C 11.30am
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C v Killarney Athletic B 6PM
On Sun 1 Dec 2024 at 00:45, Diarmuid Kearney
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 30th
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Broadford United AFC 1-2 Castleisland AFC
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Kilavilla united AFC 3-0 Inter Kenmare (walkover awarded by Kenmare)
Killarney Athletic 6-0 Castleisland AFC White
Killarney Athletic scorers: Ella Crowley x2, Lillian Slattery, Esme O’Sullivan, Aoife Kelleher, Ellie O’Sullivan
U14 Girls Round 2 National Trophy
Killarney Celtic 2-1 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Clodagh O Connor, Leah Mannix
Listowel Celtic scorer: Ali Sheehan
Mastergeeha 3-0 Castleisland w/o
U16 Girls Round 3 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park 1-2 Newcastle West Town
U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos 2-1 Camp Juniors
Camp scorer: Rosa Gordillo
Fenit 1-0 LB Rovers
Fenit scored: Saoirse Reen
U12 Girl’s South
Iveragh 6-0 Killarney Athletic A
Killarney Athletic B 1-2 Inter Kenmare A
Killarney Athletic scorer: Aoife Delaney
Inter Kenmare scorer: Laoisa Smyth, Lily Noonan Murphy
U14 Girls Premier
Camp 2-8 Park
U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers 5-4 Athletic B
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 6-0 Killarney Athletic
Killarney Celtic scorers: Holly Forrest x2, Amelia Carroll Kelly, Ali Bowler, Sadbh O’Brien, Sadbh O’Halloran
Inter Kenmare 1-4 Listowel Celtic
Listowel scorers: Laura Meehan 2, Eadaoin Larkin, Leona Meaney
BOYS
BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Newcastle West Town FC 6-0 Milltown FC
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Dingle 6-2 Inter Kenmare FC
Dingle scorers: TJ Ó hAinfein x2, Conall O Sé, Sonai mc an tSitigh, Tommy O Shúilleabháin, Og
Inter Kenmare scorers: Ben Leonard, Shay O’Connor
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Kilfrush Crusaders AFC 0-6 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic scorers: Michael D O’Mahony x3, Jack Heffernan x2, Robbie Barry
Castleisland 3-1 Mungret Regional FC
U15 Boys National Cup Round 4
Mastergeeha 6-2 Pike B
Moneygall 3-8 Ballyhar Dynamos
Ballyhar scorers: Ryan Vickers x3, Ryan Quilter x2, Jamie Murphy, Diarmuid Casey, Dylan Fitzgerald
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC 7-1 Lough Derg
U12 Boy’s Division 2 North
Ballyhar B 0-6 Fenit C
U13 Boy’s Premier
Park 5-0 Fenit 3.30pm
Killarney Athletic 2-4 Killorglin
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Park B 2-2 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Jace Flynn , Mark Van Der Merwe
Ballyhar 5-1 Killarney Athletic B
Eric Reed goal for Athletic
LB Rovers A 5-4 Tralee Dynamos A
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killorglin B 2-3 Inter Kenmare B
Inter Kenmare scorers: Timmy O’Sullivian, Aaron Sullivan Casey, Jamie Noonan
Killarney Celtic C 2-1 Dingle B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Conor Randals, Oliver Rezacter
Dingle scorer: Noah Eddie
Mastergeeha B 2-1 MEK B
Mastergeeha scorer: Matthew O'Riordan x2
Killarney Athletic C 3-1 Iveragh B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Killarney Celtic D 0-4 Park C
Ballyhar B 5-0 Listowel Celtic C
Camp B 1-4 Castleisland B
Ballyheigue 0-6 Tralee Dynamos B
Park D 3-1 Fenit B
U15 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin 0-3 Killarney Athletic
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 8-2 Fenit
Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane x4, Eddie Carmody, Jaden Kareem, David Cullinan, own goal
Fenit scorers: Evan Neary, Cormac Lawlor
Listowel Celtic A 0-3 MEK A
MEK scorers: Harry O’Mahony x2, Oisin Nagle
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 1-1 Mastergeeha B
Mastergeeha scorer: Callum O Leary
Killarney Celtic scorer: Simon Sirotiak
Castleisland B 3-3 Camp A
Castleisland scorer: Ciaran Brosnan x3
Camp scorers: Ethan Harrington (2), Cole Shanahan.
Tralee Dynamos B 1-4 Dingle A
Tralee Dynamos scorer: Sean Maunsell
Dingle scorers: Sean Dalby, Sean Ó hAinfein, Fionn O’Dowd, Leon Nolan
Today:
Inter League:
Kerry U12 Girls v Cork Killarney Celtic Astro 12pm
Limerick Desmond v Kerry U14 Girls (Adare Manor Fields) 2.30pm
U12 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Ennis Town v St. Brendan’s Park (Lees Road) 1pm
U13 Boys National Cup Round 4
Killarney Celtic v BT Harps 3pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park B v Park C 11.30am
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Park C v Killarney Athletic B 6PM