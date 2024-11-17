Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Nov 17, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Share this article

KDL
Division 4
Lenamore B 2 Mastergeeha B 4
Jack Sheehy and Lorcan Leahy for Lenamore

Youths National Cup Round 2
Killarney Athletic 3 Newmarket 1
Goals by James Dempsey, Jack Rudden and Luke Doolan

U12 Girl’s North

Advertisement

Tralee Dynamos 0-4 Castleisland

Castleisland goal scorers: Ava McCarthy, Bella Clifford x2 each

Camp 2-3 Listowel Celtic

Advertisement

Listowel Celtic goal scorers: Emer O Sullivan and Katelyn Joy

Fenit 1-2 Park

U12 Girl’s South

Advertisement

MEK 1-0 Killarney Athletic B

MEO goal scorer: Abbie Coffey Straka

Mastergeeha A 7-1 Killarney Athletic A

Advertisement

Mastergeeha goal scorers: Gracie Maher x2, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Devane, Freya O Keefe, Annie Mai O'Donoghue, Aine Herlihy

Killarney Athletic goal scorer: Caitlin Hickey

Killorglin 3-0 Inter Kenmare B

Advertisement

Killorglin goal scorer: Sienna Boyle x3

U14 Girls Premier

Killarney Athletic 0-1 MEK

MEK goal scorer: Alannah Daly

Park 5-1 Inter Kenmare

U14 Girls Division 1

LB Rovers 5-1 Listowel Celtic

LB Scorer: Eilidh Cregan x5

Listowel Celtic goal scorer: Amy Williams

Mastergeeha 5-1 Iveragh

Mastergeeha goal scorer: Anna Lenihan x3, Ava Brosna, Julia Casey

Castleisland 3-2 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Leah Heineman, Elsie O’Doherty

Fenit 3-5 Dingle

Dingle goal scorers: Hannah Farrell x2, Niamh SÃ©, Eilis Nic Gearailt, Cara Fitzgerald

U16 Girls Premier

Listowel 2-3 Camp

Listowel Scorers: Leona Meaney 2

U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup

Camp Juniors 0-6 Charleville

BOYS

U13 Boys National Cup Round 3

Killorglin 2-6 Dingle

Dingle goal scorers: Sonai mc an tSitigh x2, Conal o sÃ©, TJ O hAinfÃ©in, Robbie Smyth, Krystian Dudus

St. Brendan’s Park FC P 3-1 Avenue United 1

Kilmallock United 3-2 Fenit Samphires

Aisling Annacotty 2 1-7 Killarney Celtic

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Cillian Scannell x3, Jack Kissane x2, Conor Doherty, Dylan McCarthy

Inter Kenmare FC 6-2 Kilavilla Utd AFC

Sean Moriarty, Shay O Connor x2 each, Liam Randles, Dara O Sullivian

Killarney Athletic 0-4 Charleville AFC

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 2

Listowel Celtic 6-0 Charleville B 1p

Holy Cross AFC 0-1 Castleisland

Castleisland goal scorer: Liam Quirke

U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3

St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 3-1 Newmarket Celtic

U15 Boys National Cup Round 3

Lifford AFC 1-6 Castleisland

Castleisland goalscorers: Dean O’Donoghue, Liam O’Donoghue x2 each, Ronan O’Connor, Joey Kelly

Killarney Celtic 5-3 Herbertstown AFC AET

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Kiernan Kelly x3, Marco Mosca, Luke Clancy

Inter Kenmare 0-6 Pike Rovers

Mastergeeha 7-1 Newport Town

Mastergeeha goal scorers: Darragh Keane, Noah Clifford x3 each, Aidan Huggard

Ballyhar Dynamos 3-0 Kildysart Celtic w/o

U15 Boys National Trophy Round 2

Castle United 1-2 Inter Kenmare B

Listowel Celtic 0-3 Shelbourne AFC

Newcastle West Town 1-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC 3pm

Tulla United 1-1 Killarney Athletic AET (Tulla United won 9-8 on pens)

U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3

Caherdavin Celtic 1-4 Tralee Dynamos 1PM

Tralee Dynamos Goalscorers: Danny Lane x3, Jaden O Dowd

U13 Boys Division 1

Camp A 2-2 Ballyhar A

Killarney Athletic B 3-3 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Malik Jinad x2, Sean O’Connor

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Eoin Murphy, Josh O’Donoghue, OG

Tralee Dynamos A 7-2 Listowel Celtic B

Tralee Dynamos goal scorers: Tommy Moynihan, Gearoid Lacey x2 each, John Moynihan, Rian McCoy, Cameron Donnolly

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Inter Kenmare B 7-1 Iveragh B 1

Dingle B 5-5 Mastergeeha B

Dingle goal scorers: Daniel Murphy x3, Conlaoich O Bric x2

Mastergeeha goal scorers: Matthew O'Riordan x3, Karl Thompson, Aodan Fitzgerald

Killarney Celtic C 4-1 Killorglin B

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Conor Randles x3, Adam Arthur

Killorglin goal scorer: Mathew Cahill

Killorglin C 8-2 Killarney Athletic C

U13 Boys Division 2 (North)

Ballyheigue 0-6 Listowel Celtic C

Listowel Celtic goal scorers: Dara CinnÃ¨ide x2, GearoÃ¬d Brosnan ,Conor Mahony, BradÃ n Byrne, Fionn Buckley

Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Killarney Celtic D

Tralee Dynamos goal scorers: Lucas Browne x3, Fionn Smith x2, Caspar Wozik

Castleisland B 1-1 LB Rovers B

Castleisland goal scorer: Yevhenii Mamontov

LB goal scorer: Lewis Butler Mulvihill

Fenit B 0-7 Ballyhar B

Park C 2-4 Mastergeeha A

Mastergeeha goal scorer: Luke O’ Sullivan x3, Michael O’Donoghue

Camp B 4-1 Park D

U14 Boy’s Division 2 North

Castleisland B 1-3 Listowel C

U15 Boy’s Division 1

MEK A 4-1 Fenit A

MEK goal scorer: Cade Jameson x2, Jeff Power, Ryan Griffin

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Athletic B 1-0 Mastergeeha B

Killarney Athletic goal scorer: James Marshall

Castleisland B 1-5 Killarney Celtic B

Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Simon Sirotiak x2, Josh Salvador, Baba Ameri, Majid Khaleel

Camp A 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B

Camp goal scorers: Padraig O’Connor x2, Cole Shanahan

Ballyhar B 1-7 Dingle A

Dingle goal scorers: Ashton Matthews x2, LÃºc MacGearailt, Sean O hAinfein, Cillian O Dalaigh

Today:

Kerry U12 Boys v Cork Athletic, Mastergeeha 1pm
Limerick County Green v Kerry U13 Boys (Charleville) 2.30pm
Kerry U14 Boys v West Cork (Park Astro) 2pm
Kerry U16 Boys v Cork (Park Astro) 4pm

U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Trophy
BT Harps v Tralee Dynamos 1pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Mid Kerry final heads busy day of District action
Advertisement

Recommended

Man seriously injured following crash in South Kerry
Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Warriors & Cougars beaten-wins for KCYMS & Lakers; Pauls and KCYMS away today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus