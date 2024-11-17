Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL
Division 4
Lenamore B 2 Mastergeeha B 4
Jack Sheehy and Lorcan Leahy for Lenamore
Youths National Cup Round 2
Killarney Athletic 3 Newmarket 1
Goals by James Dempsey, Jack Rudden and Luke Doolan
U12 Girl’s North
Tralee Dynamos 0-4 Castleisland
Castleisland goal scorers: Ava McCarthy, Bella Clifford x2 each
Camp 2-3 Listowel Celtic
Listowel Celtic goal scorers: Emer O Sullivan and Katelyn Joy
Fenit 1-2 Park
U12 Girl’s South
MEK 1-0 Killarney Athletic B
MEO goal scorer: Abbie Coffey Straka
Mastergeeha A 7-1 Killarney Athletic A
Mastergeeha goal scorers: Gracie Maher x2, Sophie Moynihan, Lucy Devane, Freya O Keefe, Annie Mai O'Donoghue, Aine Herlihy
Killarney Athletic goal scorer: Caitlin Hickey
Killorglin 3-0 Inter Kenmare B
Killorglin goal scorer: Sienna Boyle x3
U14 Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic 0-1 MEK
MEK goal scorer: Alannah Daly
Park 5-1 Inter Kenmare
U14 Girls Division 1
LB Rovers 5-1 Listowel Celtic
LB Scorer: Eilidh Cregan x5
Listowel Celtic goal scorer: Amy Williams
Mastergeeha 5-1 Iveragh
Mastergeeha goal scorer: Anna Lenihan x3, Ava Brosna, Julia Casey
Castleisland 3-2 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Leah Heineman, Elsie O’Doherty
Fenit 3-5 Dingle
Dingle goal scorers: Hannah Farrell x2, Niamh SÃ©, Eilis Nic Gearailt, Cara Fitzgerald
U16 Girls Premier
Listowel 2-3 Camp
Listowel Scorers: Leona Meaney 2
U14 Girls Round 3 National Cup
Camp Juniors 0-6 Charleville
BOYS
U13 Boys National Cup Round 3
Killorglin 2-6 Dingle
Dingle goal scorers: Sonai mc an tSitigh x2, Conal o sÃ©, TJ O hAinfÃ©in, Robbie Smyth, Krystian Dudus
St. Brendan’s Park FC P 3-1 Avenue United 1
Kilmallock United 3-2 Fenit Samphires
Aisling Annacotty 2 1-7 Killarney Celtic
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Cillian Scannell x3, Jack Kissane x2, Conor Doherty, Dylan McCarthy
Inter Kenmare FC 6-2 Kilavilla Utd AFC
Sean Moriarty, Shay O Connor x2 each, Liam Randles, Dara O Sullivian
Killarney Athletic 0-4 Charleville AFC
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 2
Listowel Celtic 6-0 Charleville B 1p
Holy Cross AFC 0-1 Castleisland
Castleisland goal scorer: Liam Quirke
U13 Boys National Trophy Round 3
St. Brendan’s Park FC D1 3-1 Newmarket Celtic
U15 Boys National Cup Round 3
Lifford AFC 1-6 Castleisland
Castleisland goalscorers: Dean O’Donoghue, Liam O’Donoghue x2 each, Ronan O’Connor, Joey Kelly
Killarney Celtic 5-3 Herbertstown AFC AET
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Kiernan Kelly x3, Marco Mosca, Luke Clancy
Inter Kenmare 0-6 Pike Rovers
Mastergeeha 7-1 Newport Town
Mastergeeha goal scorers: Darragh Keane, Noah Clifford x3 each, Aidan Huggard
Ballyhar Dynamos 3-0 Kildysart Celtic w/o
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 2
Castle United 1-2 Inter Kenmare B
Listowel Celtic 0-3 Shelbourne AFC
Newcastle West Town 1-2 St. Brendan’s Park FC 3pm
Tulla United 1-1 Killarney Athletic AET (Tulla United won 9-8 on pens)
U15 Boys National Trophy Round 3
Caherdavin Celtic 1-4 Tralee Dynamos 1PM
Tralee Dynamos Goalscorers: Danny Lane x3, Jaden O Dowd
U13 Boys Division 1
Camp A 2-2 Ballyhar A
Killarney Athletic B 3-3 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Athletic goal scorers: Malik Jinad x2, Sean O’Connor
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Eoin Murphy, Josh O’Donoghue, OG
Tralee Dynamos A 7-2 Listowel Celtic B
Tralee Dynamos goal scorers: Tommy Moynihan, Gearoid Lacey x2 each, John Moynihan, Rian McCoy, Cameron Donnolly
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Inter Kenmare B 7-1 Iveragh B 1
Dingle B 5-5 Mastergeeha B
Dingle goal scorers: Daniel Murphy x3, Conlaoich O Bric x2
Mastergeeha goal scorers: Matthew O'Riordan x3, Karl Thompson, Aodan Fitzgerald
Killarney Celtic C 4-1 Killorglin B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Conor Randles x3, Adam Arthur
Killorglin goal scorer: Mathew Cahill
Killorglin C 8-2 Killarney Athletic C
U13 Boys Division 2 (North)
Ballyheigue 0-6 Listowel Celtic C
Listowel Celtic goal scorers: Dara CinnÃ¨ide x2, GearoÃ¬d Brosnan ,Conor Mahony, BradÃ n Byrne, Fionn Buckley
Tralee Dynamos B 6-0 Killarney Celtic D
Tralee Dynamos goal scorers: Lucas Browne x3, Fionn Smith x2, Caspar Wozik
Castleisland B 1-1 LB Rovers B
Castleisland goal scorer: Yevhenii Mamontov
LB goal scorer: Lewis Butler Mulvihill
Fenit B 0-7 Ballyhar B
Park C 2-4 Mastergeeha A
Mastergeeha goal scorer: Luke O’ Sullivan x3, Michael O’Donoghue
Camp B 4-1 Park D
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Castleisland B 1-3 Listowel C
U15 Boy’s Division 1
MEK A 4-1 Fenit A
MEK goal scorer: Cade Jameson x2, Jeff Power, Ryan Griffin
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B 1-0 Mastergeeha B
Killarney Athletic goal scorer: James Marshall
Castleisland B 1-5 Killarney Celtic B
Killarney Celtic Goal scorers: Simon Sirotiak x2, Josh Salvador, Baba Ameri, Majid Khaleel
Camp A 3-1 Tralee Dynamos B
Camp goal scorers: Padraig O’Connor x2, Cole Shanahan
Ballyhar B 1-7 Dingle A
Dingle goal scorers: Ashton Matthews x2, LÃºc MacGearailt, Sean O hAinfein, Cillian O Dalaigh
Today:
Kerry U12 Boys v Cork Athletic, Mastergeeha 1pm
Limerick County Green v Kerry U13 Boys (Charleville) 2.30pm
Kerry U14 Boys v West Cork (Park Astro) 2pm
Kerry U16 Boys v Cork (Park Astro) 4pm
U12 Boy’s Round 2 National Trophy
BT Harps v Tralee Dynamos 1pm