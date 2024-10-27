Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 27, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrysport
KDL Charleville Cheese Premier Mens U18
Killarney Celtic 6-3 Killorglin

Celtic scorers:
Jake Dann x2
Joshua Williams x2
Oisin Fleming x2

MOTM: Jake Dann

U13 Girls Premier

Killorglin 0-1 Mastergeeha

Listowel Celtic 2-8 Killarney Celtic

Listowel Celtic goalscorer: Sophia Barszack X 2

Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Leah Mannix x7, Seodhna O’Sullivan

Dingle 1-2 Killarney Athletic

Dingle goalscorer: Lucy Keane

Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Clodagh Hegarty and Leah Heinemann

Park 5-3 Castleisland

Castleisland goalscorers: Roisin Cronin x2, Bella Cliffordâš½

U13 Girls Division 1

Camp 1-3 Fenit 2pm

Tralee Dynamos 1-4 LB Rovers

LB Rovers goalscorers: Seoda Purcell x3, Bethany Purcell

U15 Girls Premier

Park 1-3 MEK

Camp 2-0 Listowel Celtic

Camp goalscorers: Kayla O Neill, Lia Sheehy

Killarney Athletic 8-2 Fenit

Killarney Athletic goals: Roksana Wawro x4, Ella Crowley x2, Ella Murphy 1, Own Goals x2

BOYS FIXTURES :

U12 Boys Round 2 National Cup

Granville Rangers 5-4 Killorglin AFC

Killorglin goalscorers: Darragh O’ Connor, Lorcan Doyle, Sean Og Costello and Oisin O Donoghue

Aisling Annacotty (2) 2-3 St. Brendans Park FC. P.

Goalscorers for Park: James Tansley x2, Tom Relihan

Killarney Celtic 2-0 Corbally United

Goalscorers for Killarney Celtic: Sam Fleury, JJ Landers

Charleville AFC 1-2 Mastergeeha FC AET

Goalscorers for Mastergeeha: Callum O’Connor, Adam Cremin

U12 Boys Round 1 National Trophy

Milltown FC 5-4 Moneygall FC

Milltown goalscorers: Muiris Quirke x4, Own Goal

Iveragh United 3-0 Pike Rovers B

St. Brendan’s Park D1 0-2 Fenit Samphires

Geraldines AFC 2-3 Tralee Dynamos AET

St. Brendan’s Park D2 4-2 St. Nicholas FC

Park goalscorers: Igor Jasinski and Iarlaith Clifford 2 each

U14 Boys Round 2 National Cup

Pike Rovers 0-3 Killarney Celtic 2pm

Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Cillian Scannell x2, Sean Angland

Iveragh B 0-1 Killorglin

Castleisland 5-1 Inter Kenmare

Castleisland goalscorers: Jack Hobbert x2, Se O Donnell, Ryan O’Connor, Sean Kerin 1 each

St. Brendan’s Park FC P 2-0 Mastergeeha FC 12pm

Broadford United 2-1 Listowel Celtic

Avenue United (1) 0-2 Killarney Athletic 2pm

Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Robert Murphy, Shea Driver

U14 Boys Round 1 National Trophy

Milltown FC 0-6 Shannon Town

St. Brendan’s Park FC Div 1 3-0 Tralee Dynamos

U16 Boys Round 2 National Cup

St. Brendan’s Park 4-1 Caherdavin

Listowel Celtic 1-3 Inter Kenmare

Inter Kenmare goalscorers: Tony Desmond x2, Jimmy McGann

Killarney Celtic 1-0 Dromore United AET

Killarney Celtic goalscorer Mark Lookey

U16 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy

Tralee Dynamos AFC 7-1 Galbally United 1pm

U12 Boys Division 1

Listowel Celtic B 1-5 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Finn Macdonald, Jacob Slowakiewiz, Own Goal x3

LB Rovers A 0-1 Ballyhar B

U12 Boys Division 2 (North)

Tralee Dynamos B 2-8 Dingle B

Dingle goalscorers: Finn Mac Gearailt x3, Jamie Murphy , Joey O’Connor 2 each, Lui O’SÃ©

U12 Boys Division 2 (South)

Killarney Celtic C 2-4 Castleisland B

Castleisland goalscorers : Darragh Coffey x2, James Brosnan, Connie Donnegan

Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Joey Enright, Cian O’Connell

Killarney Athletic C 1-3 MEK B

Goalscorer for Killarney Athletic: Nathan Horgan

Castlemaine United 2-0 Killorglin B

Goalscorers for Castlemaine United: Kieran Sheehan, Jerry Flynn

U14 Boys Division 1

Fenit 8-2 Inter Kenmare B 1pm

Fenit goalscorers: Jamie Hussey, Evan Neary 2 each, Cody Deady, Cormac Lawlor, Cathal Harris

Inter Kenmare goalscorers: Sean Moriarty, Jack Harrington

U14 Boys Division 2 North

Dingle A 1-1 LB Rovers B

Dingle goalscorer: Oisin Madeley

LB Rovers goalscorer: Elyes Tarkhani

Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Castleisland B

Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Nathan Jordan x3, Dylan O’ Connor, Jack O’ Leary and Conor Brosnan

U14 Boys Division 2 South

Mastergeeha C 4-2 Killarney Athletic C

Adam Warren 3 goals and Cullum Mc Carthy with 1

U16 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic 3-5 Killorglin

Killorglin goalscorers: Luke Macgillycuddy, Odhran Foley, Charlie Foley, Michael Culhane and Luke Macgillycuddy

Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Alex Doolan x 2 and Leo Allen.

U16 Boys Division 1

Castleisland A 1-3 Ballyhar A 12.15pm

Goal for Castleisland scored by Byron Culhane

Conor Edwards made it 1-1 at halftime.
Isaac Vicker’s second and Kealan Riordan to make it 3-1 to Ballyhar in a very sporting contest.

Iveragh A 4-1 Camp A

Jayden Corcoran 2
Kieran Dwyer 2

LB Rovers A 5-3 Mastergeeha B (Ballyduff)

LB Rovers goalscorer: Connor O’Reilly and Cal Fitzsimons x2 each, Evan Murphy

Mastergeeha goalscorers: Aidan Huggard, Patrick O’Donoghue and Dean Moynihan

U16 Boys Division 2

Mastergeeha C 3-4 Tralee Dynamos B

Mastergeeha goalscorers: Cathal O'Keeffe, Cian Maher, Joe O’Connor

Tralee Dynamos goalscorers: Eoghan Daly x2, Nathan Hurley, OG

Iveragh B 2-5 Park C

MEK B 1-7 Ballyheigue

Killarney Celtic B 6-4 Killarney Athletic B

Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Eric Castanon x2, Andrew Sheehan, Marco Mosca, Simon Sirotiak, OG

Castlemaine United 4-1 Inter Kenmare B 11am

Castlemaine goalscorers: Conor Flaherty x2, Brian Hurley, Evan McKenna

Today:

Interleague

Kerry U12 Girls v South Tipperary Mastergeeha 2pm
Limerick District v Kerry U12 Boys UL North Campus 1pm
Cork v Kerry U14 Boys (Ballea Park, Carrigaline) 2pm

U15 Girls Premier

MEK v Castleisland 11am

