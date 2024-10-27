Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL Charleville Cheese Premier Mens U18
Killarney Celtic 6-3 Killorglin
Celtic scorers:
Jake Dann x2
Joshua Williams x2
Oisin Fleming x2
MOTM: Jake Dann
U13 Girls Premier
Killorglin 0-1 Mastergeeha
Listowel Celtic 2-8 Killarney Celtic
Listowel Celtic goalscorer: Sophia Barszack X 2
Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Leah Mannix x7, Seodhna O’Sullivan
Dingle 1-2 Killarney Athletic
Dingle goalscorer: Lucy Keane
Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Clodagh Hegarty and Leah Heinemann
Park 5-3 Castleisland
Castleisland goalscorers: Roisin Cronin x2, Bella Cliffordâš½
U13 Girls Division 1
Camp 1-3 Fenit 2pm
Tralee Dynamos 1-4 LB Rovers
LB Rovers goalscorers: Seoda Purcell x3, Bethany Purcell
U15 Girls Premier
Park 1-3 MEK
Camp 2-0 Listowel Celtic
Camp goalscorers: Kayla O Neill, Lia Sheehy
Killarney Athletic 8-2 Fenit
Killarney Athletic goals: Roksana Wawro x4, Ella Crowley x2, Ella Murphy 1, Own Goals x2
BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boys Round 2 National Cup
Granville Rangers 5-4 Killorglin AFC
Killorglin goalscorers: Darragh O’ Connor, Lorcan Doyle, Sean Og Costello and Oisin O Donoghue
Aisling Annacotty (2) 2-3 St. Brendans Park FC. P.
Goalscorers for Park: James Tansley x2, Tom Relihan
Killarney Celtic 2-0 Corbally United
Goalscorers for Killarney Celtic: Sam Fleury, JJ Landers
Charleville AFC 1-2 Mastergeeha FC AET
Goalscorers for Mastergeeha: Callum O’Connor, Adam Cremin
U12 Boys Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC 5-4 Moneygall FC
Milltown goalscorers: Muiris Quirke x4, Own Goal
Iveragh United 3-0 Pike Rovers B
St. Brendan’s Park D1 0-2 Fenit Samphires
Geraldines AFC 2-3 Tralee Dynamos AET
St. Brendan’s Park D2 4-2 St. Nicholas FC
Park goalscorers: Igor Jasinski and Iarlaith Clifford 2 each
U14 Boys Round 2 National Cup
Pike Rovers 0-3 Killarney Celtic 2pm
Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Cillian Scannell x2, Sean Angland
Iveragh B 0-1 Killorglin
Castleisland 5-1 Inter Kenmare
Castleisland goalscorers: Jack Hobbert x2, Se O Donnell, Ryan O’Connor, Sean Kerin 1 each
St. Brendan’s Park FC P 2-0 Mastergeeha FC 12pm
Broadford United 2-1 Listowel Celtic
Avenue United (1) 0-2 Killarney Athletic 2pm
Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Robert Murphy, Shea Driver
U14 Boys Round 1 National Trophy
Milltown FC 0-6 Shannon Town
St. Brendan’s Park FC Div 1 3-0 Tralee Dynamos
U16 Boys Round 2 National Cup
St. Brendan’s Park 4-1 Caherdavin
Listowel Celtic 1-3 Inter Kenmare
Inter Kenmare goalscorers: Tony Desmond x2, Jimmy McGann
Killarney Celtic 1-0 Dromore United AET
Killarney Celtic goalscorer Mark Lookey
U16 Boy’s Round 1 National Trophy
Tralee Dynamos AFC 7-1 Galbally United 1pm
U12 Boys Division 1
Listowel Celtic B 1-5 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Finn Macdonald, Jacob Slowakiewiz, Own Goal x3
LB Rovers A 0-1 Ballyhar B
U12 Boys Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B 2-8 Dingle B
Dingle goalscorers: Finn Mac Gearailt x3, Jamie Murphy , Joey O’Connor 2 each, Lui O’SÃ©
U12 Boys Division 2 (South)
Killarney Celtic C 2-4 Castleisland B
Castleisland goalscorers : Darragh Coffey x2, James Brosnan, Connie Donnegan
Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Joey Enright, Cian O’Connell
Killarney Athletic C 1-3 MEK B
Goalscorer for Killarney Athletic: Nathan Horgan
Castlemaine United 2-0 Killorglin B
Goalscorers for Castlemaine United: Kieran Sheehan, Jerry Flynn
U14 Boys Division 1
Fenit 8-2 Inter Kenmare B 1pm
Fenit goalscorers: Jamie Hussey, Evan Neary 2 each, Cody Deady, Cormac Lawlor, Cathal Harris
Inter Kenmare goalscorers: Sean Moriarty, Jack Harrington
U14 Boys Division 2 North
Dingle A 1-1 LB Rovers B
Dingle goalscorer: Oisin Madeley
LB Rovers goalscorer: Elyes Tarkhani
Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Castleisland B
Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Nathan Jordan x3, Dylan O’ Connor, Jack O’ Leary and Conor Brosnan
U14 Boys Division 2 South
Mastergeeha C 4-2 Killarney Athletic C
Adam Warren 3 goals and Cullum Mc Carthy with 1
U16 Boys Premier
Killarney Athletic 3-5 Killorglin
Killorglin goalscorers: Luke Macgillycuddy, Odhran Foley, Charlie Foley, Michael Culhane and Luke Macgillycuddy
Killarney Athletic goalscorers: Alex Doolan x 2 and Leo Allen.
U16 Boys Division 1
Castleisland A 1-3 Ballyhar A 12.15pm
Goal for Castleisland scored by Byron Culhane
Conor Edwards made it 1-1 at halftime.
Isaac Vicker’s second and Kealan Riordan to make it 3-1 to Ballyhar in a very sporting contest.
Iveragh A 4-1 Camp A
Jayden Corcoran 2
Kieran Dwyer 2
LB Rovers A 5-3 Mastergeeha B (Ballyduff)
LB Rovers goalscorer: Connor O’Reilly and Cal Fitzsimons x2 each, Evan Murphy
Mastergeeha goalscorers: Aidan Huggard, Patrick O’Donoghue and Dean Moynihan
U16 Boys Division 2
Mastergeeha C 3-4 Tralee Dynamos B
Mastergeeha goalscorers: Cathal O'Keeffe, Cian Maher, Joe O’Connor
Tralee Dynamos goalscorers: Eoghan Daly x2, Nathan Hurley, OG
Iveragh B 2-5 Park C
MEK B 1-7 Ballyheigue
Killarney Celtic B 6-4 Killarney Athletic B
Killarney Celtic goalscorers: Eric Castanon x2, Andrew Sheehan, Marco Mosca, Simon Sirotiak, OG
Castlemaine United 4-1 Inter Kenmare B 11am
Castlemaine goalscorers: Conor Flaherty x2, Brian Hurley, Evan McKenna
Today:
Interleague
Kerry U12 Girls v South Tipperary Mastergeeha 2pm
Limerick District v Kerry U12 Boys UL North Campus 1pm
Cork v Kerry U14 Boys (Ballea Park, Carrigaline) 2pm
U15 Girls Premier
MEK v Castleisland 11am