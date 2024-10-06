Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Oct 6, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrynews
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
U13 Boys National Cup Round 1
Castleisland AFC 8-0 Galbally United

Goal scorers Liam Quirke with a brace, Jamie Hewitt, Darragh McGoldrick, Aaron O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Mathews, Adam Maccarthy and Leo Flynn Luna scored one each.

Kilkishen Celtic Fc 3-5 Milltown FC

Jack Clifford x 3, Muiris Quirke 1, Tristan Cryan 1

Rathkeale AFC 0-3 Tralee Dynamos AFC W/O
Mungret Regional FC U13A 1-5 Killarney Celtic

Paul McGrath x2, Cillian Scannel, Conor Doherty, JJ Landers x1

Listowel Celtic 4-0 Fern Celtic / Boys U13
Ballymackey FC 2-5 St. Brendan’s Park FC P
Inter Kenmare FC 8-0 Limerick FC

Kenmare goals: Sean Moriarty, Shea O Connor and Ben Leonard all netted a brace while Quillan McCarthy and Liam Randles also got on the scoresheet

U15 Boys National Cup Round 1
Fairview Rangers 1-1 Ballyhar Dynamos (Ballyhar won 5-4 on pens)

Barryhar goal: Ryan Quilter

Newmarket Celtic 0-5 Tralee Dynamos AFC

Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane with a brace, while Ahmed Abdalla, Jayden Kareem and Eddie Carmody grabbed one each.

Ennis Town FC 0-8 Killarney Celtic

Jason Harrington x 3, Kiernan Kelly, Luke Clancy, Marco Mosca, Ben o sullivan, Colm o sullivan 1 each

U15 Boys National Cup Round 2
Dromore United 4-1 Listowel Celtic(Pallaskenry)

Rathkeale AFC 0-2 Castleisland AFC

Liam O Connor with a brace for Castleisland

Inter Kenmare FC B 1-7 Holycross AFC

Today:

U14 Girls Division 1
Castleisland v Mastergeeha, 9.30am

BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 Boys National Cup Round 1
Dingle Bay Rovers v Lough derg 3pm

U15 Boys National Cup Round 2
Inter Kenmare FC-A v Charleville AFC, 7pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A v Listowel Celtic B 2.30pm
Killarney Athletic B v Ferry Rangers 2PM

U16 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic A v Killorglin A 12pm

