Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U13 Boys National Cup Round 1
Castleisland AFC 8-0 Galbally United
Goal scorers Liam Quirke with a brace, Jamie Hewitt, Darragh McGoldrick, Aaron O’Sullivan, Diarmuid Mathews, Adam Maccarthy and Leo Flynn Luna scored one each.
Kilkishen Celtic Fc 3-5 Milltown FC
Jack Clifford x 3, Muiris Quirke 1, Tristan Cryan 1
Rathkeale AFC 0-3 Tralee Dynamos AFC W/O
Mungret Regional FC U13A 1-5 Killarney Celtic
Paul McGrath x2, Cillian Scannel, Conor Doherty, JJ Landers x1
Listowel Celtic 4-0 Fern Celtic / Boys U13
Ballymackey FC 2-5 St. Brendan’s Park FC P
Inter Kenmare FC 8-0 Limerick FC
Kenmare goals: Sean Moriarty, Shea O Connor and Ben Leonard all netted a brace while Quillan McCarthy and Liam Randles also got on the scoresheet
U15 Boys National Cup Round 1
Fairview Rangers 1-1 Ballyhar Dynamos (Ballyhar won 5-4 on pens)
Barryhar goal: Ryan Quilter
Newmarket Celtic 0-5 Tralee Dynamos AFC
Dynamos scorers: Danny Lane with a brace, while Ahmed Abdalla, Jayden Kareem and Eddie Carmody grabbed one each.
Ennis Town FC 0-8 Killarney Celtic
Jason Harrington x 3, Kiernan Kelly, Luke Clancy, Marco Mosca, Ben o sullivan, Colm o sullivan 1 each
U15 Boys National Cup Round 2
Dromore United 4-1 Listowel Celtic(Pallaskenry)
Rathkeale AFC 0-2 Castleisland AFC
Liam O Connor with a brace for Castleisland
Inter Kenmare FC B 1-7 Holycross AFC
Today:
U14 Girls Division 1
Castleisland v Mastergeeha, 9.30am
BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 Boys National Cup Round 1
Dingle Bay Rovers v Lough derg 3pm
U15 Boys National Cup Round 2
Inter Kenmare FC-A v Charleville AFC, 7pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A v Listowel Celtic B 2.30pm
Killarney Athletic B v Ferry Rangers 2PM
U16 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic A v Killorglin A 12pm