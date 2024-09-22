Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

KDL
U17 Premier
Castleisland 4 Mastergeeha 3
Castleisland Scorers:Harry Crowley, Jack Foley, Shane Loughlin, Kundai Muringayi
MoM Harry Crowley
Division 3
Lisard 1 Castlegregory Celtic B 2
Castlegregory scorer: Jason Griffin 2
Munster Youths Cup
Listowel Celtic 1 - 3 LB Rovers
LB Scorers:
Jakub Dunworth ⚽️
Brody Mulvihill ⚽⚽
Killarney Celtic 3 - Tralee Dynamos 5
U-17 Div 1
Castleisland B 1
Ballyheigue 2
U12 Girl’s North
LB Rovers 1-1 Fenit
Park 1-2 Listowel Celtic
U12 Girl’s South
Killorglin 1-0 Killarney Athletic A
MEK 0-4 Mastergeeha
U14 Girls Premier
Park 7-1 Camp
Inter Kenmare 3-3 Killarney Athletic
MEK 7-1 Tralee Dynamos
U14 Girls Division 1
Iveragh 1-2 LB Rovers
Killarney Athletic B 2-8 Killorglin
Mastergeeha 4-2 Dingle
U16 Girls Premier
Camp 5-1 Killarney Athletic
BOYS Results:
U13 Boy’s Premier
Killarney Athletic A 3-2 Iveragh A
Listowel Celtic A 0-5 Killarney Celtic A
Dingle A 5-0 Fenit A
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 2-1 Ballyhar A
LB Rovers A 3-1 Camp A
Listowel Celtic B 3-5 Park B
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Inter Kenmare A
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Fenit B 3-1 Castleisland B
Tralee Dynamos B 3-3 LB Rovers B
Killarney Celtic D 9-3 Ballyheigue
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Iveragh B 2-3 Dingle B
MEK B 3-9 Inter Kenmare B
Killorglin C 1-6 Killorglin B
U15 Boy’s Premier
Ballyhar A 3-2 Killorglin A
Killarney Celtic A 2-3 Mastergeeha A
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit A 4-3 Inter Kenmare B
MEK A 1-5 Tralee Dynamos A
LB Rovers A 1-5 Listowel Celtic A
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Tralee Dynamos B 2-0 Castleisland B
Ballyhar B 1-3 Killarney Celtic B
Camp B 5-3 Mastergeeha B
Dingle A 5-2 Killarney Athletic B
Today:
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Ballyhar B v Mastergeeha A, 11am