Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier A
Classic FC 0 Castleisland 0
U 17s
Tralee Dynamos 3 Killorglin 0
GIRLS RESULTS:
U12 Girl’s North
LB Rovers 0-6 Park
Camp 2-4 Fenit
Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Listowel Celtic
U12 Girl’s South
Killorglin 3-2 Iveragh
Killarney Athletic A 0-4 MEK Galaxy
U14 Girls Premier
Camp 5-1 Tralee Dynamos
Inter Kenmare 1-4 Park
MEK 3-2 Killarney Athletic
U14 Girls Division 1
Fenit 6-5 LB Rovers
Castleisland 1-7 Killorglin
Dingle 7-1 Listowel
BOYS RESULTS:
U12 Boy’s Premier
Camp A 7-4 Dingle A
Inter Kenmare A 1-2 Park A
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park C 5-2 Ballyhar A
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Park D 4-1 Ballyhar B
U13 Boy’s Premier
Dingle A 7-1 Listowel Celtic A
Killarney Celtic A 3-0 Castleisland A
Killarney Athletic A 4-0 Park A
Fenit A 3-7Killorglin A
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Milltown 2-3 Tralee Dynamos A
Park B 3-1 Inter Kenmare A
Killarney Athletic B 1-4 LB Rovers A
Camp A 6-2 Listowel Celtic B
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Castleisland B 0-4 Park C
Killarney Celtic D 2-0 Listowel Celtic C
Mastergeeha A 6-2 Tralee Dynamos B
Ballyheigue 1-4 Fenit B
Ballyhar B 3-2 Park D
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Killarney Celtic C 3-3 Inter Kenmare B
Mastergeeha B 5-2 Iveragh B
Killorglin B 7-1 MEK B
Dingle B 7-0 Killorglin C
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A 7-1 Tralee Dynamos A
U15 Boy’s Premier
Ballyhar A 2-4 Killarney Celtic A
U15 Boy’s Division 1
Fenit A 3-5 MEK A
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Castleisland B 0-3 Mastergeeha B
Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Camp B
U16 Boy’s Premier
Listowel Celtic A 0-4 Killarney Athletic A
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A 5-2 LB Rovers
FIXTURE;
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8 TH
U14 Girls Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Iveragh, 12PM