Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 8, 2024 10:04 By radiokerrynews
Charleville Cheese KDL

Premier A
Classic FC 0 Castleisland 0

U 17s
Tralee Dynamos 3 Killorglin 0

GIRLS RESULTS:

U12 Girl’s North
LB Rovers 0-6 Park
Camp 2-4 Fenit
Tralee Dynamos 2-2 Listowel Celtic

U12 Girl’s South
Killorglin 3-2 Iveragh
Killarney Athletic A 0-4 MEK Galaxy

U14 Girls Premier
Camp 5-1 Tralee Dynamos
Inter Kenmare 1-4 Park
MEK 3-2 Killarney Athletic

U14 Girls Division 1
Fenit 6-5 LB Rovers
Castleisland 1-7 Killorglin
Dingle 7-1 Listowel

BOYS RESULTS:

U12 Boy’s Premier
Camp A 7-4 Dingle A
Inter Kenmare A 1-2 Park A

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Park C 5-2 Ballyhar A

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Park D 4-1 Ballyhar B

U13 Boy’s Premier

Dingle A 7-1 Listowel Celtic A
Killarney Celtic A 3-0 Castleisland A
Killarney Athletic A 4-0 Park A
Fenit A 3-7Killorglin A

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Milltown 2-3 Tralee Dynamos A
Park B 3-1 Inter Kenmare A
Killarney Athletic B 1-4 LB Rovers A
Camp A 6-2 Listowel Celtic B

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (North)

Castleisland B 0-4 Park C
Killarney Celtic D 2-0 Listowel Celtic C
Mastergeeha A 6-2 Tralee Dynamos B
Ballyheigue 1-4 Fenit B
Ballyhar B 3-2 Park D

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Killarney Celtic C 3-3 Inter Kenmare B
Mastergeeha B 5-2 Iveragh B
Killorglin B 7-1 MEK B
Dingle B 7-0 Killorglin C

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Ballyhar A 7-1 Tralee Dynamos A

U15 Boy’s Premier

Ballyhar A 2-4 Killarney Celtic A

U15 Boy’s Division 1

Fenit A 3-5 MEK A

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Castleisland B 0-3 Mastergeeha B
Killarney Athletic B 6-0 Camp B

U16 Boy’s Premier

Listowel Celtic A 0-4 Killarney Athletic A

U16 Boy’s Division 1

Ballyhar A 5-2 LB Rovers

FIXTURE;

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 8 TH
U14 Girls Division 1
Killarney Athletic B v Iveragh, 12PM

