Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 1, 2024 10:22 By radiokerrynews
KDL Division 2

Corinthians 5-2 Ballyheigue 'B'

Scorers for Corinthians- Cian Holden x2, Jesse O Sullivan x2, Sean Allen.

MOTM- Cian Holden

U13 Girl’s Premier
Killorglin 3 v Park 3
Castleisland 6 v Dingle 1
Killarney Athletic 0 v Listowel Celtic 1
Mastergeeha 1 v Killarney Celtic 2

U13 Girl’s Division 1
Ballyhar 1 v Tralee Dynamos 1

U15 Girls Premier
Park 2 v Killarney Athletic 1
Camp 4 v Fenit 1

BOYS FIXTURES :
U12 Boy’s Premier
Iveragh A 2-4 Killorglin A
Mastergeeha A 1-7 Killarney Celtic A
Park A 3-1 Castleisland A
Killarney Athletic A 6-1 Listowel Celtic A
Fenit A 3-0 Inter Kenmare A

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Listowel Celtic B 3-0 Camp B (W/O)
Ballyhar A 4-2 Killarney Celtic B
Tralee Dynamos A 7-1 Ferry Rangers
Inter Kenmare B 0-3 Killarney Athletic B (W/O)
Fenit B 2-0 Park B
Listowel Celtic B 3-0 Camp B (W/O)
MEK A 0-2 LB Rovers A

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Tralee Dynamos B 2-3 Listowel Celtic C
LB Rovers B 3-4 Dingle B
Castleisland C 3-1 Fenit C

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha C 2-1 Killarney Athletic C
Castleisland B 0-0 MEK B
Killarney Celtic C 2-0 Killorglin B

U14 Boy’s Premier
Killorglin A 0-0 Park A
Inter Kenmare A 5-7 Killarney Celtic A
Castleisland A 1-4 Killarney Athletic A
Listowel Celtic A 5-2 Iveragh A

U14 Boy’s Division 1
Inter Kenmare B 4-2 Park B
U14 Boy’s Division 2 North
Killarney Athletic B 3-2 Listowel Celtic C
LB Rovers B 0-1 Fenit B
Castleisland B 1-4 Park C

U14 Boy’s Division 2 South
Iveragh B 2-5 Listowel Celtic B
Milltown 6-0 Killarney Athletic C
Killorglin B 2-5 Killarney Celtic B

U16 Boy’s Premier
Tralee Dynamos A 1-1 Killarney Celtic A
Killorglin A 3-1 Inter Kenmare A

U16 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland A 1-2 Iveragh A
Mastergeeha B 0-2 Camp A

U16 Boy’s Division 2
MEK B 3-2 Killarney Celtic B
Ballyheigue 1-5 Park C
Tralee Dynamos B 7-1 Inter Kenmare B
Killarney Athletic B 3-2 Castlemaine United

Today:

1ST SEPT.KDL FIXTURES

