Kerry FC Academy Under 20s enjoyed a 6-0 win over CK United last night.

Three goals from Palmer, a brace from Kerins and another from Breen securing the victory for Kerry.

The Kerry U15s led 2-nil against Cobh Ramblers but went down 3-2 after extra-time.

Kerry's Under 17s are away to Galway United today with a 2pm kick-off.