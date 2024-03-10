Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girl’s Cup

Killarney Celtic 0 v Castleisland AFC 1

MEK 0 v Tralee Dynamos 5

U12 Girl’s Shield

Dingle 1 v LB Rovers 0

Killorglin 4 v Inter Kenmare 2

Iveragh 1 v Park 4

Killorglin B 6 v MEK B 0

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield

Mastergeeha 0 V Camp Juniors 2

U16 Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic 7 Mastergeeha 1

Iveragh 2 v Inter Kenmare 4

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Milltown 6 v Ballyheigue 0

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Camp A 1 v 3 MEK A

Dingle A 0 v Killorglin A 6

Inter Kenmare B 0 v Killarney Celtic A 6

Ballyhar B 1 v Iveragh B 3

Park D 6 v Killarney Athletic B 1

LB Rovers B 1 v Iveragh A 6

Castleisland B 0 v Mastergeeha B 1

LB Rovers A 8 v Killorglin B 4

Castleisland A 6 v Listowel C 0

Ballyhar A 2 v Castleisland D 3

Mastergeeha A 7 v MEK B 1

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Tralee Dynamos B 0 v Iveragh A 3

Mastergeeha A 3 v Park C 0

Listowel A 2 v Park B 3

LB Rovers A 2 v Castleisland A 3

Fenit A 2 v Dingle A 1

Premier A

Castleisland 6 Listowel 1

Scorers:

Colin McCarthy (3)

Jason Brennan (2)

Stan Divane

Greyhound Bar Cup

Round 1

Classic FC 1 Killarney Athletic 5

Scorers Luke Doolan 2, Pedja Glumevican, Dara O Shea, Jack Cooper

Adam Ward for Classic

Reserve Cup

Killorglin C v Killorglin B finished 2-2 after 90 mins...Ryan Lucey and Cathal Crowley (C) and Aiden O'Sullivan and Dylan Reidy (B) with the goals...same after ET...B's won 5-4 on penalties.

Emerald Eagles 1- 1 Ballyheigue. Mike Foley E.E goal.

Park A 3; Killarney Celtic B 0. Scorers..Donagh O’Brien (2), Kyle Bustard.

Today:

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Prelim Games

12oc Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers

Venue Lenamore

The Greyhound Bar Cup

2-30 Mastergeeha A v Iveragh A

Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese Premier A

11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic

Venue Cahermoneen

Charleville Cheese Premier B

11-30 QPR v AC Athletic

Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese Division One

2oc Castleisland B v Ratoo Rovers

Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

2oc Castlemaine FC v Windmill United

Castlemaine

Charleville Cheese Division Two

2-30 Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers

Venue Woodlawn

Charleville Cheese Division Three

2oc CS Abbeydorney v Killarney Athletic C

Venue Mounthawk Park

4oc Ballyheigue B v Emerald Eagles

Venue Ardfert Community Astro

11am Lisard Wanderers v Killorglin C

Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four

2oc Iveragh B v Lenamore B

Venue Iveragh

2oc Listowel B v Castlegregory B

Venue Pat Kennedy Park

11oc Kilmoyley FC v Tralee Bay Wanderers

Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese 17s Premier

2oc Killorglin AFC v Killarney Athletic

Venue Dragons Den

2oc St.Brendans Park A v Inter Kenmare

Venue Christy Leahy Park

2oc Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos

Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese 17s Div.1

3-30 Ballyhar v Inter Kenmare B

Venue Ballyhar

4oc Listowel Celtic v Strand Road FC

Venue Pat Kennedy Park

U14 Girl’s Premier

MEK v Castleisland 11.45am

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Fenit A v Milltown 10am

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Camp A v Iveragh B 11am

U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

Bridge United v Listowel Celtic 2pm