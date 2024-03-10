Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Mar 10, 2024 09:51 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
U12 Girl’s Cup
Killarney Celtic 0 v Castleisland AFC 1
MEK 0 v Tralee Dynamos 5

U12 Girl’s Shield
Dingle 1 v LB Rovers 0
Killorglin 4 v Inter Kenmare 2
Iveragh 1 v Park 4
Killorglin B 6 v MEK B 0

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield
Mastergeeha 0 V Camp Juniors 2

U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 7 Mastergeeha 1
Iveragh 2 v Inter Kenmare 4

U12 Boy’s Division 1
Milltown 6 v Ballyheigue 0

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Camp A 1 v 3 MEK A

Dingle A 0 v Killorglin A 6

Inter Kenmare B 0 v Killarney Celtic A 6

Ballyhar B 1 v Iveragh B 3

Park D 6 v Killarney Athletic B 1

LB Rovers B 1 v Iveragh A 6

Castleisland B 0 v Mastergeeha B 1

LB Rovers A 8 v Killorglin B 4

Castleisland A 6 v Listowel C 0

Ballyhar A 2 v Castleisland D 3

Mastergeeha A 7 v MEK B 1

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Tralee Dynamos B 0 v Iveragh A 3

Mastergeeha A 3 v Park C 0

Listowel A 2 v Park B 3

LB Rovers A 2 v Castleisland A 3

Fenit A 2 v Dingle A 1

Premier A
Castleisland 6 Listowel 1
Scorers:
Colin McCarthy (3)
Jason Brennan (2)
Stan Divane

Greyhound Bar Cup
Round 1
Classic FC 1 Killarney Athletic 5
Scorers Luke Doolan 2, Pedja Glumevican, Dara O Shea, Jack Cooper
Adam Ward for Classic

Reserve Cup

Killorglin C v Killorglin B finished 2-2 after 90 mins...Ryan Lucey and Cathal Crowley (C) and Aiden O'Sullivan and Dylan Reidy (B) with the goals...same after ET...B's won 5-4 on penalties.

Emerald Eagles 1- 1 Ballyheigue. Mike Foley E.E goal.

Park A 3; Killarney Celtic B 0. Scorers..Donagh O’Brien (2), Kyle Bustard.

Today:

Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup

Prelim Games
12oc Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers
Venue Lenamore

The Greyhound Bar Cup

2-30 Mastergeeha A v Iveragh A
Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese Premier A

11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic
Venue Cahermoneen

Charleville Cheese Premier B

11-30 QPR v AC Athletic
Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese Division One

2oc Castleisland B v Ratoo Rovers
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro

2oc Castlemaine FC v Windmill United
Castlemaine

Charleville Cheese Division Two

2-30 Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers
Venue Woodlawn

Charleville Cheese Division Three

2oc CS Abbeydorney v Killarney Athletic C
Venue Mounthawk Park

4oc Ballyheigue B v Emerald Eagles
Venue Ardfert Community Astro

11am Lisard Wanderers v Killorglin C
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese Division Four

2oc Iveragh B v Lenamore B
Venue Iveragh

2oc Listowel B v Castlegregory B
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

11oc Kilmoyley FC v Tralee Bay Wanderers
Venue Mounthawk Park

Charleville Cheese 17s Premier

2oc Killorglin AFC v Killarney Athletic
Venue Dragons Den

2oc St.Brendans Park A v Inter Kenmare
Venue Christy Leahy Park

2oc Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Kilbrean Park

Charleville Cheese 17s Div.1

3-30 Ballyhar v Inter Kenmare B
Venue Ballyhar

4oc Listowel Celtic v Strand Road FC
Venue Pat Kennedy Park

U14 Girl’s Premier

MEK v Castleisland 11.45am

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Fenit A v Milltown 10am

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Camp A v Iveragh B 11am

U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Bridge United v Listowel Celtic 2pm

