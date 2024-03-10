Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

U12 Girl’s Cup
Killarney Celtic 0 v Castleisland AFC 1
MEK 0 v Tralee Dynamos 5
U12 Girl’s Shield
Dingle 1 v LB Rovers 0
Killorglin 4 v Inter Kenmare 2
Iveragh 1 v Park 4
Killorglin B 6 v MEK B 0
U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield
Mastergeeha 0 V Camp Juniors 2
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 7 Mastergeeha 1
Iveragh 2 v Inter Kenmare 4
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Milltown 6 v Ballyheigue 0
U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup
Camp A 1 v 3 MEK A
Dingle A 0 v Killorglin A 6
Inter Kenmare B 0 v Killarney Celtic A 6
Ballyhar B 1 v Iveragh B 3
Park D 6 v Killarney Athletic B 1
LB Rovers B 1 v Iveragh A 6
Castleisland B 0 v Mastergeeha B 1
LB Rovers A 8 v Killorglin B 4
Castleisland A 6 v Listowel C 0
Ballyhar A 2 v Castleisland D 3
Mastergeeha A 7 v MEK B 1
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Tralee Dynamos B 0 v Iveragh A 3
Mastergeeha A 3 v Park C 0
Listowel A 2 v Park B 3
LB Rovers A 2 v Castleisland A 3
Fenit A 2 v Dingle A 1
Premier A
Castleisland 6 Listowel 1
Scorers:
Colin McCarthy (3)
Jason Brennan (2)
Stan Divane
Greyhound Bar Cup
Round 1
Classic FC 1 Killarney Athletic 5
Scorers Luke Doolan 2, Pedja Glumevican, Dara O Shea, Jack Cooper
Adam Ward for Classic
Reserve Cup
Killorglin C v Killorglin B finished 2-2 after 90 mins...Ryan Lucey and Cathal Crowley (C) and Aiden O'Sullivan and Dylan Reidy (B) with the goals...same after ET...B's won 5-4 on penalties.
Emerald Eagles 1- 1 Ballyheigue. Mike Foley E.E goal.
Park A 3; Killarney Celtic B 0. Scorers..Donagh O’Brien (2), Kyle Bustard.
Today:
Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup
Prelim Games
12oc Lenamore Rovers v Ferry Rangers
Venue Lenamore
The Greyhound Bar Cup
2-30 Mastergeeha A v Iveragh A
Venue Kilbrean Park
Charleville Cheese Premier A
11-30 Tralee Dynamos v Killarney Celtic
Venue Cahermoneen
Charleville Cheese Premier B
11-30 QPR v AC Athletic
Venue Kilbrean Park
Charleville Cheese Division One
2oc Castleisland B v Ratoo Rovers
Venue Georgie O’Callaghan Astro
2oc Castlemaine FC v Windmill United
Castlemaine
Charleville Cheese Division Two
2-30 Killarney Athletic B v Asdee Rovers
Venue Woodlawn
Charleville Cheese Division Three
2oc CS Abbeydorney v Killarney Athletic C
Venue Mounthawk Park
4oc Ballyheigue B v Emerald Eagles
Venue Ardfert Community Astro
11am Lisard Wanderers v Killorglin C
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese Division Four
2oc Iveragh B v Lenamore B
Venue Iveragh
2oc Listowel B v Castlegregory B
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
11oc Kilmoyley FC v Tralee Bay Wanderers
Venue Mounthawk Park
Charleville Cheese 17s Premier
2oc Killorglin AFC v Killarney Athletic
Venue Dragons Den
2oc St.Brendans Park A v Inter Kenmare
Venue Christy Leahy Park
2oc Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos
Venue Kilbrean Park
Charleville Cheese 17s Div.1
3-30 Ballyhar v Inter Kenmare B
Venue Ballyhar
4oc Listowel Celtic v Strand Road FC
Venue Pat Kennedy Park
U14 Girl’s Premier
MEK v Castleisland 11.45am
U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup
Fenit A v Milltown 10am
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Camp A v Iveragh B 11am
U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Bridge United v Listowel Celtic 2pm