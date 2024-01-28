Sunday local soccer fixtures & results

Charleville Cheese KDL
Premier A
1 Killarney Celtic v Classic FC 0
Scorer Terry Sparling
Lenamore B 2 Ardfert B 2
Michael fogarty and Brionn Cregan scored for Lenamore
Seamus o Halloran and Kevin Orpen scored for Ardfert
Division 4
0 Mainebank B v Iveragh B 2
Keith Brennan 2
FAI Youth Cup
Killorglin 0 St Kevin's Boys 1
U17 Domino's Pizza Cup
St.Brendan’s Park A 2 LB Rovers 0
Youths Cup
Castleisland 4-0 Mainebank
Goals scored by Finn Nolan 2, Kian Downey and Dan Murphy
Celsius Menswear Challenge Cup
Ferry Rangers 0 - 0 Castlemaine United
Match went to penalties with Ferry Rangers emerging victorious
Today:
U12 Kerry Boy’s v Cork Athletic Christy Leahy Park Astro 1pm
U13 Kerry Boy’s v Waterford Christy Leahy Park Astro 3pm
U14 Kerry Boys v Midlands (Killarney Celtic) 2.15pm
U12 Girl’s National Trophy
Castleknock Celtic v Killarney Celtic (Porterstown Park Astro) 2pm
U14 Girls Premier
Dingle v Castleisland 12pm
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Castleisland B v Listowel Celtic B 1pm