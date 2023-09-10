Sunday Local GAA Results

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Lixnaw 3-22 Crotta O’Neill’s 1-18
Sponssored By Aquila Club Gleneagle Hotel Group East kerry Fr Galvin Cup Intermediate Championship 2023 Semi Final
Cordal 2-11(17) Listry 1-13(16)
