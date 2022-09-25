Advertisement
Sunday Local GAA Results

Sep 25, 2022 18:09 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Results
Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 3

Group 1
Shannon Rangers 4-10 St Kierans 1-14

Group 2
East Kerry 2-13 Dingle 1-11

Group 3
Mid Kerry 1-15 Austin Stacks 1-07

Group 4
Feale Rangers 1-14 Templenoe 0-10
South Kerry 0-17 St Brendan’s 0-17

East Kerry Junior Football Championship O’Sullivan Cup Sponsored By Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre

First Round
Spa 1-9(12) Firies 2-14 (20)

Quarter Finals
Rathmore : 3-08 (17) Gneeveguilla 2-08 (14)

North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling Championship Result
Tralee Parnells 9-17 Firies 12-07 - a 1 point win for Parnells

North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Crotta/Kilmoyley 7-22 Lixnaw 1-15

