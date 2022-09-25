Sunday Local GAA Results

Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship Round 3
Group 1
Shannon Rangers 4-10 St Kierans 1-14
Group 2
East Kerry 2-13 Dingle 1-11
Group 3
Mid Kerry 1-15 Austin Stacks 1-07
Group 4
Feale Rangers 1-14 Templenoe 0-10
South Kerry 0-17 St Brendan’s 0-17
East Kerry Junior Football Championship O’Sullivan Cup Sponsored By Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
First Round
Spa 1-9(12) Firies 2-14 (20)
Quarter Finals
Rathmore : 3-08 (17) Gneeveguilla 2-08 (14)
North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling Championship Result
Tralee Parnells 9-17 Firies 12-07 - a 1 point win for Parnells
North Kerry Under 16 A Hurling Championship
Crotta/Kilmoyley 7-22 Lixnaw 1-15