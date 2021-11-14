Sunday Local GAA Results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
O Donoghue Cup, sponsored by AQUILA CLUB & Dr O'Donoghue Family
Quarter Final
Rathmore 0-19 Listry 2-06
Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Gneeveguilla 0-13 Kenmare-Kilgarvan 6-14
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Round 1
Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-12 Beaufort 1-11
Cromane 2-7 Keel 1-9
North Kerry Football
U15 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
Division 1 in Tarbert
Tarbert 2-10 v Duagh 0-5
Division 2 in Mountcoal
St Senans 4-08 v Ballyduff 1-13
Lee Strand U15 County District Football Championship
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney
Cup Final
Mid Kerry 5-04 v Tralee 0-12
Shield Final
St. Brendan's 2-08 v Castleisland 2-16
Ivan Hurley reports:
Dominick Lynch lost in handball's Golden Gloves Men's Open 1/4 Final, 15-10 15-9 to Sean Kerry of Tyrone. Maggie Quirke won the Girls U13 singles competition.