Advertisement
Sport

Sunday Local GAA Results

Nov 14, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrysport
Sunday Local GAA Results Sunday Local GAA Results
Share this article

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
O Donoghue Cup, sponsored by AQUILA CLUB & Dr O'Donoghue Family
Quarter Final
Rathmore 0-19 Listry 2-06

Tatler Jack sponsored U17 Championship
Gneeveguilla 0-13 Kenmare-Kilgarvan 6-14

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship
Michael O’Connor Memorial Cup, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Advertisement

Round 1
Glenbeigh/Glencar 0-12 Beaufort 1-11

Cromane 2-7 Keel 1-9

North Kerry Football
U15 Championship, in association with McElligott Oil, Asdee

Advertisement

Division 1 in Tarbert
Tarbert 2-10 v Duagh 0-5

Division 2 in Mountcoal
St Senans 4-08 v Ballyduff 1-13

Lee Strand U15 County District Football Championship
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

Advertisement

Cup Final
Mid Kerry 5-04 v Tralee 0-12

Shield Final
St. Brendan's 2-08 v Castleisland 2-16

Ivan Hurley reports:

Advertisement

Dominick Lynch lost in handball's Golden Gloves Men's Open 1/4 Final, 15-10 15-9 to Sean Kerry of Tyrone. Maggie Quirke won the Girls U13 singles competition.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus