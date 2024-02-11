Advertisement
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Feb 11, 2024 09:31 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Lee Strand West Kerry Football League
Round 3
First named at home

An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory @ 2

Annascaul v Dingle @ noon

Mid Kerry Senior Football League
For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup
Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin
Round 1
Group A
Cromane home to Glenbeigh/Glencar at noon

Group B
Keel host Beaufort at 1

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Round 1 at noon
First named at home
Group A
Kerins O Rahilly's v John Mitchels.
Group B
Churchill v Na Gaeil
Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott

East Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie
All games at noon
Division 1B
Killcummin v Glenflesk

Division 2
Listry v Kilgarvan
Cordal v Currow

North Kerry Senior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Round 3
First named at home
Division 1 B
@ 2
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets.

Division 2
@ 2
Knocknagoshel v Tarbert

