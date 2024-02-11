Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Lee Strand West Kerry Football League

Round 3

First named at home

An Ghaeltacht v Castlegregory @ 2

Annascaul v Dingle @ noon

Mid Kerry Senior Football League

For the Dermot Twiss Memorial Cup

Sponsored by MKS Securities Killorglin

Round 1

Group A

Cromane home to Glenbeigh/Glencar at noon

Group B

Keel host Beaufort at 1

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League

Round 1 at noon

First named at home

Group A

Kerins O Rahilly's v John Mitchels.

Group B

Churchill v Na Gaeil

Austin Stacks V Ballymacelligott

East Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by safeguardsecurity.ie

All games at noon

Division 1B

Killcummin v Glenflesk

Division 2

Listry v Kilgarvan

Cordal v Currow

North Kerry Senior Football League

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Round 3

First named at home

Division 1 B

@ 2

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets.

Division 2

@ 2

Knocknagoshel v Tarbert