Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Football
Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Quarter Final
@ 12.30
Venue Knocknagoshel
Beale v Castleisland Desmonds
South Kerry Minor Football Championship
Semi-final
Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Sneem/D’nane/Tpnoe/Tust
At 11:30 in Waterville
East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup
Semi-final
At noon
Listry host Currow
Winner on the day
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship
Sponsored by Lee Strand.
Winner on the day
Ardfert v Na Gaeil at 1
Kerins O Rahillys v Ballymac at 11
Tralee St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship Final
Winner on the day
John Mitchels v Churchill
At 12 in Connolly Park
East Kerry U15 Football Championship
Div 2 Final
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Rathmore home to Kilcummin
11 o'clock
Winner on the day
North Kerry Ladies Football
Extra Time if necessary
Under 16
Division 3
Shield Final
Sponsored by Wadding’s Butchers
Finuge/st Senans v Listowel Emmets @ noon
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14s
Division 4 Plate-Final
Duagh v Abbeydorney Amber @ 11
Division 4 Cup -Final
Castleisland Desmond’s v Ballymac @ noon in Cordal
North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship
Final
[Michael Hennessy Memorial Shield]
Ballyheigue host Abbeydorney
11 o'clock