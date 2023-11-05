Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

North Kerry Football

Bernard O Callaghan Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Quarter Final

@ 12.30

Venue Knocknagoshel

Beale v Castleisland Desmonds

South Kerry Minor Football Championship

Semi-final

Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Sneem/D’nane/Tpnoe/Tust

At 11:30 in Waterville

East Kerry Bill Tangney Cup

Semi-final

At noon

Listry host Currow

Winner on the day

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship

Sponsored by Lee Strand.

Winner on the day

Ardfert v Na Gaeil at 1

Kerins O Rahillys v Ballymac at 11

Tralee St Brendan's Under 15 District Football Championship Final

Winner on the day

John Mitchels v Churchill

At 12 in Connolly Park

East Kerry U15 Football Championship

Div 2 Final

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Rathmore home to Kilcummin

11 o'clock

Winner on the day

North Kerry Ladies Football

Extra Time if necessary

Under 16

Division 3

Shield Final

Sponsored by Wadding’s Butchers

Finuge/st Senans v Listowel Emmets @ noon

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14s

Division 4 Plate-Final

Duagh v Abbeydorney Amber @ 11

Division 4 Cup -Final

Castleisland Desmond’s v Ballymac @ noon in Cordal

North Kerry Under 14 ‘A’ Hurling Championship

Final

[Michael Hennessy Memorial Shield]

Ballyheigue host Abbeydorney

11 o'clock