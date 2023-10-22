Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 22, 2023 10:12 By radiokerrysport
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship ¼ Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Also Senior League Final
John Mitchels 1-10 Austin Stacks 1-15

TODAY

Kerry Ladies Football

Advertisement

Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Div 8 Final
John Mitchels v Dingle in Castlegregory @ 12.45

U17 District Final
East Kerry v St Kierans
11 @ Fitzgerald Stadium

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Advertisement

Division 2
Kerins o Rahillys v Moyvane @ 11

Division 4
Duagh v Ballyduf @ 2

South Kerry Football

Advertisement

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarter final
Reenard host St.Mary’s at 2

Minor Quarter Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Waterville/Dromid in Foilmore at 12

North Kerry Football

Advertisement

Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1
First named at home
Winner on the day
Brosna v Castleisland @ 1
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford @ 3.30

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship
Winner on the day
Games at noon

Division 2 Final
Ballyduff v Nth Gaels In Ballybunion

Advertisement

Division 1 Semi Finals
First named at home
St Senans v Finuge
Tarbert v Listowel Emmets A

East Kerry Football

Minor Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Games at noon
Winner on the day

Division 1 Final
Kenmare V Kilcummin
Noon @ Legion

Division 2 Quarter Final
Dr Crokes host Cordal/Scart

Division 3 Semi-Final
Fossa home to Spa

U15 Championship
Div 1 Final
Killarney Legion v Firies
Venue Farranfore
Time 12.30
Winner on the day

Mid Kerry Football

Minor League
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort
Keel/Listry play Beaufort @ 11.30 in Keel

O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Peadar and Mary O’Sullivan Ashses Bar Glenbeigh
Games at noon
Glenbeigh/Glencar home to Keel
Laune Rangers host Miltown/Castlemaine

Tralee/St Brendan's Football
Under 15 District Championship
Quarter Final
Ballymac host Ardfert @ 3:30

North Kerry Hurling

Intermediate Championship
Final
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney, 3.30

Minor 'A' Final
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 11.30

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement
2 Irish cards again today
Rovers looking to take another step closer to retaining title
Advertisement

Recommended

Sunday local basketball fixtures & results
2 Irish cards again today
Arsenal fight back for Chelsea draw; United win
Rovers looking to take another step closer to retaining title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus