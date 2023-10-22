Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship ¼ Final
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Also Senior League Final
John Mitchels 1-10 Austin Stacks 1-15
TODAY
Kerry Ladies Football
Corrib Oil Senior Club League
Div 8 Final
John Mitchels v Dingle in Castlegregory @ 12.45
U17 District Final
East Kerry v St Kierans
11 @ Fitzgerald Stadium
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 2
Kerins o Rahillys v Moyvane @ 11
Division 4
Duagh v Ballyduf @ 2
South Kerry Football
Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship
Quarter final
Reenard host St.Mary’s at 2
Minor Quarter Final
St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Waterville/Dromid in Foilmore at 12
North Kerry Football
Senior Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1
First named at home
Winner on the day
Brosna v Castleisland @ 1
Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford @ 3.30
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship
Winner on the day
Games at noon
Division 2 Final
Ballyduff v Nth Gaels In Ballybunion
Division 1 Semi Finals
First named at home
St Senans v Finuge
Tarbert v Listowel Emmets A
East Kerry Football
Minor Championship
Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation
Games at noon
Winner on the day
Division 1 Final
Kenmare V Kilcummin
Noon @ Legion
Division 2 Quarter Final
Dr Crokes host Cordal/Scart
Division 3 Semi-Final
Fossa home to Spa
U15 Championship
Div 1 Final
Killarney Legion v Firies
Venue Farranfore
Time 12.30
Winner on the day
Mid Kerry Football
Minor League
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort
Keel/Listry play Beaufort @ 11.30 in Keel
O’Sullivan Cup
Sponsored by Peadar and Mary O’Sullivan Ashses Bar Glenbeigh
Games at noon
Glenbeigh/Glencar home to Keel
Laune Rangers host Miltown/Castlemaine
Tralee/St Brendan's Football
Under 15 District Championship
Quarter Final
Ballymac host Ardfert @ 3:30
North Kerry Hurling
Intermediate Championship
Final
Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney, 3.30
Minor 'A' Final
St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 11.30