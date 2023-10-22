Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship ¼ Final

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Also Senior League Final

John Mitchels 1-10 Austin Stacks 1-15

TODAY

Kerry Ladies Football

Corrib Oil Senior Club League

Div 8 Final

John Mitchels v Dingle in Castlegregory @ 12.45

U17 District Final

East Kerry v St Kierans

11 @ Fitzgerald Stadium

North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14

Division 2

Kerins o Rahillys v Moyvane @ 11

Division 4

Duagh v Ballyduf @ 2

South Kerry Football

Walsh’s SuperValu Senior Championship

Quarter final

Reenard host St.Mary’s at 2

Minor Quarter Final

St.Michael’s/Foilmore v Waterville/Dromid in Foilmore at 12

North Kerry Football

Senior Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar & Restaurant Ballybunion

Rd 1

First named at home

Winner on the day

Brosna v Castleisland @ 1

Knocknagoshel v Ballylongford @ 3.30

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 Championship

Winner on the day

Games at noon

Division 2 Final

Ballyduff v Nth Gaels In Ballybunion

Division 1 Semi Finals

First named at home

St Senans v Finuge

Tarbert v Listowel Emmets A

East Kerry Football

Minor Championship

Sponsored By Talter Jack Bar Restaurant Accommodation

Games at noon

Winner on the day

Division 1 Final

Kenmare V Kilcummin

Noon @ Legion

Division 2 Quarter Final

Dr Crokes host Cordal/Scart

Division 3 Semi-Final

Fossa home to Spa

U15 Championship

Div 1 Final

Killarney Legion v Firies

Venue Farranfore

Time 12.30

Winner on the day

Mid Kerry Football

Minor League

Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Beaufort

Keel/Listry play Beaufort @ 11.30 in Keel

O’Sullivan Cup

Sponsored by Peadar and Mary O’Sullivan Ashses Bar Glenbeigh

Games at noon

Glenbeigh/Glencar home to Keel

Laune Rangers host Miltown/Castlemaine

Tralee/St Brendan's Football

Under 15 District Championship

Quarter Final

Ballymac host Ardfert @ 3:30

North Kerry Hurling

Intermediate Championship

Final

Abbeydorney v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney, 3.30

Minor 'A' Final

St. Brendan's v Crotta/Kilmoyley @ Causeway, 11.30