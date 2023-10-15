Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football

Bon Secours County Junior Football finals

A

Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane; 4 @ John Mitchels

B

Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Fossa; 2 @ Kerins O'Rahillys

North Kerry Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion

Rd 1.

Finuge home to Beale @ 3.30

Tommy Madden North Kerry U13 Football Championship

Semi Finals in Ballylongford

Listowel Emmets A v Finuge @ 12

St Senans v Knocknagoshel Brosna @1.30

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 NKC

Division 2 semi-final

@ noon

Beale host Nth Gaels

East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre

Fossa 1-16 Legion 2-11

Quarter Final @ noon

First named at home

Gneeveguilla V Listry

East Kerry U15 Championship

Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

All at 11

Div 3 Final

Spa Killarney v Gneeveguilla

Venue Fossa Gaaa

Div 1 and 2 semi finals

First named team at Home

Div 1

Dr Crokes v Firies

Glenflesk v Killarney Legion

Div 2.

Kilcummin v Fossa

Kenmare Shamrocks v Rathmore

All fixtures winner on the day

Mid Kerry Minor Football League

Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Besufort

Glenbeigh/ Glencar/Cromane 6 -06 Beaufort 2-09

Milltown/Castlemaine 0-07 Keel/Listry 0-07

O'Sullivan Cup game between Cromane and Milltown/Castlemaine is called off

South Kerry Football

Minor Championship Quarter Final

St.Mary’s/Reenard V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist

In Reenard at 2

County Under 21 Hurling Championship

Semi-Final

Venue: Lixnaw

Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's 2:00

North Kerry Under 16 ‘B’ Hurling Championship FINAL

St. Brendan's v Causeway/Abbeydorney @ Dromakee

North Kerry Under 16 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Lixnaw v Ballyheigue @ Lixnaw

Both games at 11