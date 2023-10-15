Advertisement
Sport

Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Oct 15, 2023
Kerry Ladies Football
Bon Secours County Junior Football finals

A
Clounmacon/Moyvane -v- Cromane; 4 @ John Mitchels

B
Annascaul/Castlegregory -v- Fossa; 2 @ Kerins O'Rahillys

North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and restaurant Ballybunion
Rd 1.
Finuge home to Beale @ 3.30

Tommy Madden North Kerry U13 Football Championship
Semi Finals in Ballylongford
Listowel Emmets A v Finuge @ 12
St Senans v Knocknagoshel Brosna @1.30

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored U15 NKC
Division 2 semi-final
@ noon
Beale host Nth Gaels

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet Furniture Centre
Fossa 1-16 Legion 2-11

Quarter Final @ noon
First named at home
Gneeveguilla V Listry

East Kerry U15 Championship
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
All at 11

Div 3 Final
Spa Killarney v Gneeveguilla
Venue Fossa Gaaa

Div 1 and 2 semi finals
First named team at Home

Div 1
Dr Crokes v Firies
Glenflesk v Killarney Legion

Div 2.
Kilcummin v Fossa
Kenmare Shamrocks v Rathmore

All fixtures winner on the day

Mid Kerry Minor Football League
Sponsored by Sugrue Excavation Besufort
Glenbeigh/ Glencar/Cromane 6 -06 Beaufort 2-09
Milltown/Castlemaine 0-07 Keel/Listry 0-07

O'Sullivan Cup game between Cromane and Milltown/Castlemaine is called off

South Kerry Football
Minor Championship Quarter Final
St.Mary’s/Reenard V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tousist
In Reenard at 2

County Under 21 Hurling Championship
Semi-Final
Venue: Lixnaw
Crotta O'Neill's V St Brendan's 2:00

North Kerry Under 16 ‘B’ Hurling Championship FINAL
St. Brendan's v Causeway/Abbeydorney @ Dromakee

North Kerry Under 16 ‘A’ Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Lixnaw v Ballyheigue @ Lixnaw

Both games at 11

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus