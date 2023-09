Sunday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Petroleum Club Football Championships

Senior Semi-Final

Dingle 2-18 Spa Killarney 1-12

Intermediate Relegation Semi-Final

Glenbeigh-Glencar 1-10 Currow 0-7

Junior Premier Quarter-Final

Listowel Emmets 1-9 Listry 1-6

Junior Quarter-Finals

Sneem/Derrynane 4-9 Cromane 1-9

Beale 1-13 Moyvane 0-14

North Kerry Senior Hurling Championship

Round 1

Kilmoyley 4-15 Ballyheigue 1-18

North Kerry Under 14 A Hurling Championship

Abbeydorney 1-10 Ballyheigue 1-7

TODAY

Club Football Championships

First named at home unless otherwise stated

Intermediate Quarter-Finals

Beaufort V Killarney Legion 1:30

Castleisland Desmonds V Fossa 4:00

Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine 4:00

Junior Premier Quarter-Finals

Ardfert Football Club V Churchill 1:30

Dromid Pearses V Annascaul 3:00

Junior Premier Relegation Semi-Finals

Venue: Glenbeigh; Waterville Frank Caseys V Keel 2:00

Junior Quarter-Finals

Tarbert V St Michael's-Foilmore 3:00

Reenard V Cordal 3:00

South Kerry Under 13 Football League Final

5.30 at Waterville

Extra time if level & replay if level after extra time.

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist v Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses

Kelliher’s Toyota,Tralee,under 13 football competition

Extra time if necessary

Under 13 Div 5 final

Castleisland Desmond’s play St. Mary’s/Renard/Valentia in Cromane at 1

Under 13 Div 4 final

Dingle meet Kerins O Rahilly’s in Castlegregory at 5

Under 13 Div 1 semi-final

John Mitchels host Ardfert at 6